Islanders Have Pieces to Fix Power Play

The New York Islanders did something against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday they hadn’t done in the previous six games: They scored a power-play goal. It came in the third period and ended up making the difference as the Islanders clawed to a 2-1 victory in a game they needed to win.

The pass. The goal. we love it allll pic.twitter.com/6E4wpJDEU4 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 3, 2024

They followed up that power-play goal with another one in the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets and with the unit turning a corner, the team has followed suit. A three-game winning streak has the Islanders in a playoff spot with a 34-27-15 record and they are on pace to close out the season as one of the wild card teams.

The power play has been awful in recent weeks, scoring only three goals in the last 28 opportunities. What makes the unit’s flop all the more surprising is that it was a strength earlier in the season and one of the best in the NHL. A hapless power play has set the team back and if the Islanders hope to make the playoffs, they must improve. The Islanders have skaters who can turn things around and help them finish the regular season strong; fixing the power play should be a straightforward task for the coaching staff.

Dobson Operating The Point

Noah Dobson‘s disappearance on the power play has been noticeable. In the past 18 games, he has only one point on the man advantage, as he added an assist in the March 16 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators. For him to fall off the map is surprising considering the type of season he’s having as he’s putting together offensive totals Islanders not seen since Denis Potvin (which considering how long ago that was, not many fans have seen.)

Dobson can make a significant difference and help create scoring chances for the forwards. He has 23 of his team-leading 58 assists on the man advantage and he can both get the puck on the net and find open skaters. Dobson’s emerged as the team’s top two-way defenseman and it makes him a valuable asset on the power play.

It’s not just his play from the point. Dobson, the Islanders’ best puck-handling defenseman, can move the puck up the ice and into the offensive zone to help set up the power play, something the Islanders struggled to do. Dobson’s an integral part of the team’s success and the power play improvements will start with him.

Roy’s Change in Mindset

Former head coach Lane Lambert deserves a lot of blame for the Islanders becoming a mess by midseason. They played with no structure, allowed teams to easily find scoring chances, and constantly made mistakes. However, credit him where credit is due. He had the power play and the team as a whole played with freedom and in a more aggressive style. It allowed opponents to find the back of the net but for the power play specifically, it was a positive.

Since Lambert was fired and Patrick Roy was hired, the team has been the opposite in every facet of the game. They play tight and with more discipline at the cost of scoring chances. The team has looked better but the power play has looked hapless. On top of that, Roy deploys two defensemen on the second power-play unit, a strategy that doesn’t make scoring impossible but significantly more difficult (like eating cereal with a straw, it’s possible but not ideal).

The bottom line is Roy must find a balance between being overly aggressive and hyper-conservative. He can’t have the Islanders playing aggressively on the man advantage but he can’t have them sit back either. Roy can and should have the skaters taking on an active role, especially the defensemen who can start to make an impact near the net but instead play close to the blue line.

Barzal & Horvat

It’s the connection that has carried the offense all season. Mathew Barzal has transformed into an All-Star caliber player with Bo Horvat on his line as he has a shooter to take advantage of his quick passes and also more space to operate. Couple that with the great shot Barzal has started to utilize and the Islanders have a duo that can create offense in multiple ways. The top-line pairing has combined for 55 goals and 89 assists and without them it’s safe to say the offense would be one of the worst in the league.

Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

On the power play, Barzal and Horvat must tap into their unique roles. Barzal must freestyle in the offensive zone and remain the primary puck handler to create space for the other skaters on the unit. Horvat meanwhile has to find shooting lanes in the slot and near the net to allow him to capitalize on centering passes. If they can do that down the stretch, they’ll turn the power play into a strength the same way it was early on in the season.

Other Ways The Power Play Will Improve

The player to watch in the second half of the season has been Kyle Palmieri. Since March, he’s scored 10 goals and with 25 on the season, he’s been one of the few reliable Islanders forwards. His shot particularly can allow the power play to thrive as he finds open looks from the wing and takes advantage.

While Dobson has carried the Islanders from the point, the other defensemen must step up as well. Ryan Pulock has two goals but considering he has one the best shots on the team, he should be finding the back of the net more often on the man advantage. Likewise, Mike Reilly is playing on the second power-play unit, and putting pucks on the net will be key for the turnaround.

The Islanders can run the table and make the playoffs but to do so, they’ll have to win a lot of close games, something that occurred in the previous games. A goal or two from an improved power play will go a long way. Moreover, heading into the playoffs with a strong power play will make them a tougher team to go up against.