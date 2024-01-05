Islanders’ Mathew Barzal Named 2024 NHL All-Star

The first 32 NHL All-Stars were revealed ahead of Thursday night’s matchup of the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Boston Bruins. The New York Islanders’ representative is Mathew Barzal. This is his third time being selected to the All-Star Game, appearing in 2019 and 2020, and he won the Fastest Skater Competition at the 2020 NHL All-Star Skills Competition.

Barzal Could Set Career Highs

Barzal has taken his game to the next level this season. He currently leads the team in points (37) while playing on the wing of the team’s 2023 Trade Deadline acquisition Bo Horvat. The two lead the team’s forwards in time on ice (TOI), with Horvat averaging 19:16 TOI and Barzal trailing by just three seconds per night at 19:13. Barzal is currently on pace for 84 points, one shy of the career high he set in his rookie season. However, his 10 goals in 36 games have set him on pace to break his previous record of 22 goals in a season, which was also during his rookie year.

Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Barzal’s return to this offensive production can be attributed to multiple factors, such as finally being healthy and gaining chemistry with other players at his elite level. He has been playing alongside Horvat and Anders Lee, and the three have 262.1 total 5-on-5 minutes in 27 games played together. Together, Lee and Horvat combine for 24 goals on 28.1 expected goals, according to moneypuck.com.

Last season, Barzal’s most played 5v5 line, where he amassed 148.2 minutes in 23 games, was centering Josh Bailey and Oliver Wahlmstrom. Combined, Bailey and Wahlstrom tallied 14.4 expected goals with 15 goals combined by the end of the season. The statistics make it clear: increased time with players who create more scoring opportunities directly translates to a higher point output.

As the team lines up against the Arizona Coyotes tonight (Jan. 4), expect defenseman Noah Dobson to use his absence as motivation to earn a fan vote entry. Dobson, who has 36 points in 37 games, is fourth in Norris Trophy odds on DraftKings, FanDuel, and bet365. Of course, each team was only given one automatic entry to the All-Star Game, so make sure to vote for Dobson at NHL.com/vote once voting becomes available.