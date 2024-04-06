Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Flames – 4/6/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
OILERS (46-24-5) at FLAMES (34-36-5)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNW, TVAS2
Oilers projected lineup
Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Adam Henrique — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Warren Foegele
Evander Kane — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry
Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan — Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak — Vincent Desharnais
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Sam Carrick, Troy Stecher
Injured: None
Status report
- The Oilers did not hold a morning skate Saturday.
- Pickard is likely to start after Skinner made 21 saves in a 6-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday.
Flames projected lineup
Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko
Jonathan Huberdeau — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Connor Zary — Yegor Sharangovich — Matt Coronato
A.J. Greer — Kevin Rooney — Dryden Hunt
Oliver Kylington — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Dennis Gilbert — Brayden Pachal
Jacob Markstrom
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Walker Duehr, Nikita Okhotiuk
Injured: Andrew Mangiapane (upper body), Joel Hanley (undisclosed)
Status report
- Markstrom will make his third start in four games.
- Backlund did not participate in the Flames morning skate because of an undisclosed injury and will be a game-time decision.
- Zary will return after being a healthy scratch for a 5-2 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.
- Gilbert will enter the lineup after being scratched in 13 straight.
