Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Flames – 4/6/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

OILERS (46-24-5) at FLAMES (34-36-5)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNW, TVAS2

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Adam Henrique — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Warren Foegele

Evander Kane — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan — Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak — Vincent Desharnais

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Sam Carrick, Troy Stecher

Injured: None

Status report

The Oilers did not hold a morning skate Saturday.

Pickard is likely to start after Skinner made 21 saves in a 6-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday.

Flames projected lineup

Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko

Jonathan Huberdeau — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Connor Zary — Yegor Sharangovich — Matt Coronato

A.J. Greer — Kevin Rooney — Dryden Hunt

Oliver Kylington — Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov

Dennis Gilbert — Brayden Pachal

Jacob Markstrom

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Walker Duehr, Nikita Okhotiuk

Injured: Andrew Mangiapane (upper body), Joel Hanley (undisclosed)

Status report

Markstrom will make his third start in four games.

Backlund did not participate in the Flames morning skate because of an undisclosed injury and will be a game-time decision.

Zary will return after being a healthy scratch for a 5-2 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Gilbert will enter the lineup after being scratched in 13 straight.

