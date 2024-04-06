Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Flames – 4/6/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

OILERS (46-24-5) at FLAMES (34-36-5)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNW, TVAS2

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Adam Henrique — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Warren Foegele

Evander Kane — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan — Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak — Vincent Desharnais

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Sam Carrick, Troy Stecher

Injured: None

Status report

  • The Oilers did not hold a morning skate Saturday.
  • Pickard is likely to start after Skinner made 21 saves in a 6-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday.

Flames projected lineup

Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko

Jonathan Huberdeau — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Connor Zary — Yegor Sharangovich — Matt Coronato

A.J. Greer — Kevin Rooney — Dryden Hunt

Oliver Kylington — Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov

Dennis Gilbert — Brayden Pachal

Jacob Markstrom

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Walker Duehr, Nikita Okhotiuk

Injured: Andrew Mangiapane (upper body), Joel Hanley (undisclosed)

Status report

  • Markstrom will make his third start in four games.
  • Backlund did not participate in the Flames morning skate because of an undisclosed injury and will be a game-time decision.
  • Zary will return after being a healthy scratch for a 5-2 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.
  • Gilbert will enter the lineup after being scratched in 13 straight. 

