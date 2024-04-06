Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Kings – 4/6/24

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
CANUCKS (47-21-8) at KINGS (40-25-11)
10 p.m. ET; BSSC, SNP, CITY, SN1
Canucks projected lineup
Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua — J.T. Miller — Conor Garland
Ilya Mikheyev — Teddy Blueger — Vasily Podkolzin
Phillip Di Giuseppe — Pius Suter — Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Nikita Zadorov — Ian Cole
Casey DeSmith
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Noah Juulsen, Nils Aman
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Elias Lindholm (upper body)
Status report
- The Canucks did not hold a morning skate Saturday.
- Di Giuseppe and Suter each could return after being scratched when Vancouver dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen in a 2-1 win at the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday. …
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Viktor Arvidsson
Kevin Fiala — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Alex Laferriere
Trevor Lewis — Blake Lizotte — Arthur Kaliyev
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov — Matt Roy
Andreas Englund — Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Alex Turcotte (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)
Status report
- Danault is expected to return after missing four games because of an upper-body injury.
- Turcotte, a center, practiced in a non-contact jersey Saturday but will miss his ninth straight game.
- Talbot is expected to make his sixth start in eight games.
