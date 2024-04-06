Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Kings – 4/6/24

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

CANUCKS (47-21-8) at KINGS (40-25-11)

10 p.m. ET; BSSC, SNP, CITY, SN1

Canucks projected lineup

Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua — J.T. Miller — Conor Garland

Ilya Mikheyev — Teddy Blueger — Vasily Podkolzin

Phillip Di Giuseppe — Pius Suter — Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov — Ian Cole

Casey DeSmith

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Noah Juulsen, Nils Aman

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Elias Lindholm (upper body)

Status report

The Canucks did not hold a morning skate Saturday.

Di Giuseppe and Suter each could return after being scratched when Vancouver dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen in a 2-1 win at the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday. …

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Viktor Arvidsson

Kevin Fiala — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Alex Laferriere

Trevor Lewis — Blake Lizotte — Arthur Kaliyev

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov — Matt Roy

Andreas Englund — Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Alex Turcotte (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)

Status report

Danault is expected to return after missing four games because of an upper-body injury.

Turcotte, a center, practiced in a non-contact jersey Saturday but will miss his ninth straight game.

Talbot is expected to make his sixth start in eight games.

