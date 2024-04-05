Canucks Sign Ty Mueller to 3-year Entry-Level Contract

On Saturday, March 30 the Vancouver Canucks inked draft pick Ty Mueller to a three-year entry-level contract that will begin in the 2024-25 season. “Ty has continued to develop and take important steps forward since we drafted him,” said Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin. “He is a smart two-way hockey player who we look forward to working with as he makes the transition from college hockey to the pro game.”

Mueller’s Journey To Vancouver

Mueller was selected by the Canucks in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL Draft at 105th overall. The Alberta native went undrafted in both the 2021 and 2022 NHL Drafts but a career year in the 2022-23 season at the University of Nebraska-Omaha put him on the Canucks’ radar and the team selected him on the second day of the draft.

Ty Mueller, University of Nebraska-Omaha (Photo by Zac BonDurant/Getty Images)

The Cochrane, Alberta native took an increasingly-more-common path to the NHL. Instead of playing in the Western Hockey League (WHL) Mueller played for the Sherwood Park Crusaders of the AJHL (American Junior Hockey League) which is a tier below the WHL, hoping that he could receive offers from National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) schools in the United States. He did.

Related: Canucks’ 2023 Draft Class Thriving Early This Season

Mueller committed to the University of Nebraska-Omaha and began playing for the Mavericks in the 2021-22 season where was the youngest player on the team and scored 13 points in 24 games as a freshman. During his sophomore season, he saw a lot more ice time and scored 25 points in 34 games. Finally, in the 2023-24 season, he was one of the veterans on the team and played top-line center for the majority of the season. He recorded 26 points in 40 games while also being nominated for the Hobey Baker Award for top NCAA men’s hockey player.

Nebraska-Omaha lost to Minnesota in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship and once that game was over, Mueller signed his contract with Vancouver and turned pro. Mueller ended his NCAA career with 64 points across 98 games, totaling 31 goals and 33 assists.

Mueller Will Report to Abbotsford

Mueller will now report to the Abbotsford Canucks of the American Hockey League (AHL) after signing an Amateur Tryout Agreement with the club that will allow him to play in the AHL before his NHL contract begins in the 2024-25 season. Mueller brings to Abbotsford a Swiss-Army-Knife type of game; he can be used in several different situations on the ice as he can play all forward positions along with special teams.

He has a relentless work ethic but also can score goals and put up points at crucial times thanks to his excellent shot and his ability to stickhandle in tight areas. He doesn’t project to be a top-line NHL player who scores 70 or even 80 points but he could be useful in a bottom six at the NHL level after he takes some time to develop in the AHL.

Mueller Is Reporting to Abbotsford at the Best Time

Mueller is joining Abbotsford at the perfect time as the team just clinched a playoff spot after a win against the Manitoba Moose on Tuesday night and was getting help from plenty of recent draft picks in the past 10 games. Most notably, 2022 first-round pick Jonathan Lekkerimäki who joined the team in late March and picked up his first AHL point in his debut and looks to be a big part of the team for their playoff run. Abbotsford is also getting great minutes from 2022 third-round pick Elias Pettersson who joined the team slightly before Lekkerimäki and good point production from Aatu Räty, who Vancouver picked up in the Bo Horvat trade.

If Mueller can get in the lineup for the playoff run, he could have the chance to play with some spectacular players and have a lengthy professional postseason experience.