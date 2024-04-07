Flyers’ Olle Lycksell Nets First NHL Goal

In an otherwise doom and gloom contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Olle Lycksell brought a positive to the table for the Philadelphia Flyers with his first NHL goal. A veteran of 25 games, it took him a little while to get on the board but is nonetheless a part of the NHL goal club.

A great effort from Hathaway leads to the pass to Olle Lycksell for his first NHL goal! pic.twitter.com/8dnOksgsgU — The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) April 7, 2024

Lycksell, a 24-year-old winger, has served as a solid depth piece for the Flyers after being called up from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate this season. He had 33 goals and 83 points in 89 contests with the Phantoms in his AHL career, so he has always had somewhat of a scoring touch.

Even though Philadelphia has struggled to compile wins as they are on their way to a seven-game losing streak, trailing the Blue Jackets 4-1, Lycksell has not. The offense hasn’t come, but he has held his own defensively.

Lycksell might not have a long-term future with the Flyers, but he has at least earned himself a shot to make the team next season. Under contract with them through the 2024-25 campaign, if he can finish off this season strong he could earn a fourth-line spot again.