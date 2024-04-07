Flyers’ Adam Ginning Scores First NHL Goal

The Philadelphia Flyers did not have a good game overall tonight, but two of their rookies did in Olle Lycksell and Adam Ginning. Both youngsters potted their first goals in the NHL with Lycksell opening the scoring for the Flyers at 14:32 of the second period and Ginning doing it later on at 15:08 of the third. It wasn’t a pretty goal by any means, as it was just a shot that had eyes from the top of the left face-off circle. But they don’t ask how it got into the net, just that it did.

Adam Ginning! First NHL goal!



The @NHLFlyers now have two players with their first tonight!



Ginning was selected by the Flyers in the 2nd round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and gets his first in his 10th NHL game. pic.twitter.com/ES1IEy80Gg — The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) April 7, 2024

Ginning was playing in his 10th NHL game, and has been averaging 14:07 of ice time for the now-struggling Flyers. He was a second-round pick in 2018 and had only one game under his belt before this season. He has been a solid depth option for John Tortorella’s squad since his call-up with 16 hits, eight blocks, and now one goal. The 24-year-old could be a fit in the future for the rebuilding/retooling franchise, but it remains to be seen if they will be in the playoffs this year. After falling 6-2 to the Columbus Blue Jackets, they are now on an eight-game losing streak and definitely do not look like a playoff team right now. Ginning, however, will always remember this game as the one he scored his first in the NHL. We will see if more are on the way in the future.