3 Kings Unlikely to Return in 2024-25

The Los Angeles Kings were in the depths of a rebuild just a few seasons ago, and are now hopefuls to make a deep playoff run in the contentious Western Conference. With the core varying in age and contract lengths, general manager Rob Blake will have his work cut out for him this summer. With many depth pieces set to receive new contracts, who will likely be elsewhere next season?

Arthur Kaliyev

Arthur Kaliyev is a 22-year-old former top prospect who has impressed continuously throughout his development. He began his tenure in the organization with 44 goals and 98 points in 57 games with the Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League, followed by 14 goals and 31 points in 40 games with the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League (AHL). However, since joining the NHL he has failed to take the jump to the next level.

If the Kings were in a position to be patient with Kaliyev then he would likely remain with the team going forward, but he has been outplayed this season by almost the entire forward core, such as fellow young, depth pieces Alex Laferriere and Alex Turcotte. There is no guarantee he will be gone next season, but he will likely be a main trade piece for Blake to shop as he hopes to improve other parts of the roster.

Cam Talbot/David Rittich

Heading into the season, the anticipated goaltending tandem was set to be Cam Talbot and Pheonix Copley. A season-ending injury to Copley led to Rittich being called up from the AHL, and he has impressed since joining the NHL team. Goaltending has been a major issue for the Kings this season, with inconsistency riddling the team’s performance. The issue for the Kings moving forward is Talbot will be 37 next season, Rittich aged 32, and Copley having insecurity coming off a major injury.

Cam Talbot, Los Angeles Kings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It is hard to imagine the Kings bringing back both Talbot and Rittich next season, but it is likely to see one of them return. While Talbot has the edge on Rittich over recent seasons, many factors will be put into the decision, such as age, contract price and term, the other goaltending options, and the team’s faith in prospect Erik Portillo. Portillo has had a great rookie season with the Reign, and it is possible to see him join the NHL as a backup next season, with the starting goaltender being acquired via trade or free agency.

Matt Roy/Jordan Spence

The Kings have two franchise defensemen on the right side, Drew Doughty and Brandt Clarke. Of course, it is premature to call Clarke a franchise defenseman, but management certainly feels that way about him, so he is not going anywhere. The Kings will face a tough, but good issue to have this summer in determining which of their other two right-handed defensemen will remain.

Matt Roy has been a dominant defensive force in his six-year career thus far, playing big minutes each season. Being set to hit the free agent market, there are sure to be suitors for him that will pay him what he deserves. Teams such as the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators are sure to be in the hunt for Roy, and it is hard to imagine the Kings will be able to match an offer.

Matt Roy, Los Angeles Kings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Jordan Spence is younger and has more contract control under the franchise, but is not as good as Roy, yet. He will be a cheaper option to sign, too, so the question Blake will have to answer is if he believes Clarke is ready to solidify himself on the Kings’ second pair, replacing Roy, or if he will have to find a way to make Roy fit so the Kings can maintain their championship aspirations.

With the playoffs coming soon, it will be a great time for all Kings’ players to prove their worth, coming up big when it matters most. With the team only now entering their Stanley Cup window, they will have time to make these difficult decisions, but it will be smarter to cut loose the dead weight now than to wait until it is too late.