5 Islanders Unlikely to Return in 2024-25

The 2023-24 season has not lived up to expectations for the New York Islanders, and this summer will force the team to re-evaluate the entire roster. They are still in the playoff race, but it is evident they need to make some moves to take the next step. While the majority of the core is on long-term deals, there are a few pending free agents who could be set to join new teams next season.

Oliver Wahlstrom

Oliver Wahlstrom is a former 11th overall pick by the Islanders in the 2018 Draft, and he has underwhelmed since joining the organization. He dominated as a draft-eligible in the United States National Developmental Team Program, scoring 70 goals in 88 games.

Since joining the NHL, he has done close to nothing. The talent is evident, but his skating, defense, and forecheck have been some of the many reasons that three coaches have opted not to give him more opportunity. While his elite shot would be of great help to the Islanders’ top six, the team can no longer afford to hope for him to break out, so the pending restricted free agent is likely to be let go or traded this summer.

Sebastian Aho

Sebastian Aho has been a steady defenseman on the Islanders’ bottom pair for parts of the past five seasons. He struggled in his early seasons but has since become a capable two-way defenseman when healthy. The biggest issue for him is the Islanders’ abundance of left-handed defensemen, and an inability to offer a contract of the value he is seeking.

Sebastian Aho, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With Adam Pelech and Alexander Romanov headlining the top four, the only spot for Aho to play is the third pair, where he is competing against 23-year-old Samuel Bolduc, and pending free agent Mike Reilly. With Reilly’s impressive play providing much-needed offense from the Islanders’ defense, Aho has lost his spot as the third pair or seventh defenseman, and it is most likely the Islanders bring back Reilly over Aho. Also, he is likely going to be seeking a multi-year contract worth north of $2 million, a contract they may not be able to afford.

Matt Martin

One of the greatest people to play for the Islanders in recent years, Matt Martin’s time in the NHL may be coming to an end. He will be 35 years old at the start of next season and provides close to no value to the current roster. A hard-hitting, team-first winger is what all coaches love to have on their fourth line, but it is evident Martin is past his prime.

If Martin decides to stay in the NHL for another season, it is possible to see him return to the Islanders as a depth piece. If not, there will be many suitors looking to add him to their roster as a veteran presence and physical force. Likely receiving a one-year contract at league minimum, it will not be because of money that Martin leaves New York, but rather an opportunity to contend for a Stanley Cup and get ice time.

Cal Clutterbuck

Similarly to Martin, Cal Clutterbuck’s time in the NHL may be coming to an end. At 36 years old, he may be looking to move on from the NHL, focusing on family and golf. While he has had an impressive season, he will likely regress next season, and struggle to stay in the lineup.

Matt Martin, Casey Cizikas, and Cal Clutterbuck, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If Clutterbuck decides to stay in the NHL, it is more likely than not to see him join another team as he is still chasing a Stanley Cup. With his play being a few levels above Martin’s, there are sure to be many suitors hoping to add him on a one-year deal around league minimum. Some of these teams could be the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, or Los Angeles Kings.

Robert Bortuzzo

Robert Bortuzzo is an interesting player to evaluate. He is a Stanley Cup champion and 35 years old, so it is likely to see him retire this summer. He was traded to the Islanders this season for a seventh-round pick and has helped the bottom pair with Scott Mayfield’s absence, but he has not been particularly effective.

His veteran expertise shows, but he is slow and out of touch, providing minimal value to the Islanders’ defense. If he decides to return to the NHL, he will likely find a team with an opening on the right side since the Islanders have Mayfield, Noah Dobson, and Ryan Pulock under contract next season.

As the end of the season approaches, the Islanders will hit the golf courses earlier than anticipated, barring a miracle. The current core has the talent necessary to be a successful team, but it has been three years since they have lived up to expectations. With patience running thin, it is hard to imagine they bring back the same roster next season.