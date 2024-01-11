Is Oliver Wahlstrom’s Islanders Tenure Coming to an End?

The New York Islanders selected right winger Oliver Wahlstrom 11th overall in the 2018 Entry Draft. As a 6-foot-2 sniper from the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (USNTDP), he was expected to be the next great goal scorer for the Islanders. His 22 goals in 26 games for the USNTDP, along with his 48 goals in 62 games for the U.S. National U18 Team, pushed him to the top of the Islanders’ pipeline. However, he has yet to translate that success.

Wahlstrom as a Prospect

After he was drafted, Wahlstrom suited up for the Boston College Eagles in the NCAA, where he tallied just eight goals and 19 points in 36 games. However, his underwhelming performance in college did not keep the Islanders from signing him to his entry-level contract. In his first full season as a professional, Wahlstrom had a nine-game stint in the NHL, where he went pointless before being sent down to the then-Sound Tigers of the American Hockey League (AHL). In 45 games in the AHL, he put up 10 goals and 22 points, an impressive total for his pro season.

Oliver Wahlstrom, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Wahlstrom’s performance earned him a roster spot with the NHL club for 2020-21 when he scored 12 goals and 21 points in 44 games. However, he has yet to produce at that level since. Struggling to stay in the lineup this season, he has played in just 19 of the team’s 38 games, losing his spot to Julien Gauthier. As the trade deadline approaches, could Wahlstrom be a piece for general manager Lou Lamoriello to consider moving?

Trade Options With Wahlstrom

With Lamoriello at the helm, all moves fly under the radar until they’re final, so if Wahlstrom is being shopped, we would not know about it. However, his inconsistency this season makes it fair to speculate that both he and the front office have explored the thought of parting ways.

Any possible trade partner for Wahlstrom would need to check a few boxes. First, they would need a spot in the middle six and room on the power play, since he deserves an opportunity to succeed, something he has arguably not truly had on the Islanders.

Second, they need to be out of a playoff spot. Wahlstrom plays a very raw game. He is immensely talented, but he makes a lot of mistakes. He racked up 74 penalty minutes in 73 games in 2021-22, followed by 32 penalty minutes in 35 games last season. Whichever team picks him up will need to embrace these struggles and help him develop.

Lastly, the team would need to play him on a line with a strong playmaker. Wahlstrom is a true sniper, and to fully maximize his development, he would need to play alongside other skilled players.

Here are a few possibilities that fit the criteria.

San Jose Sharks

At this point, you will find twenty mock trades involving the San Jose Sharks in just five minutes of scrolling. They have loads of cap space, are at the bottom of the league, and have a roster full of players who are openly being shopped. With the roster facing a complete overhaul by the trade deadline, it would make sense for them to bring in a talent like Wahlstrom.

After signing former top prospect Filip Zadina this past summer, bringing in Wahlstrom would give them another reclamation project. Putting him on the right wing with Tomas Hertl and William Eklund would give him an All-Star and a former top prospect to play with – two highly skilled players who have found success this season despite the team’s impressively poor record.

Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames have been openly shopping their roster and should be the talk of the trade deadline. Again, a team facing a roster overhaul would be a perfect fit for the 23-year-old winger. With centers Nazem Kadri and Mikael Backlund having term on their contracts, they should be among the few forwards who will remain on the team after the deadline, and Wahlstrom could find his stride on a team with a lot of skill but low playoff aspirations.

Seattle Kraken

With the Seattle Kraken in the playoff hunt, this option is contingent on them falling out of the playoff race by the deadline. They are a great option for Wahlstrom because they have a few impactful pending unrestricted free agents who could be on the move, such as Jordan Eberle, Alexander Wennberg, and Tomas Tatar.

Jordan Eberle, Seattle Kraken (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Additionally, the team has already completed a reclamation project with 24-year-old Eeli Tolvanen, who was claimed off of waivers on Dec. 12, 2022. He has 51 points in 87 games with the Kraken, cementing himself as a strong, young forward that the team can build around. Bringing in Wahlstrom could yield a similar result if executed properly.

If Wahlstrom’s tenure in New York does come to an end soon, it would be another disappointment with a top pick. Along with Michael Dal Colle, Joshua Ho-Sang, and Kieffer Bellows, the organization has shown an inability to develop offensive talent at the NHL level recently. As the team searches for more scoring from their middle six, Wahlstrom’s departure would leave fans asking “what-if?” more than anything else.