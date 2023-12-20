3 New York Islanders Trade Targets

As the league enters its winter stretch, general managers (GMs) are beginning to see a clearer picture of how the playoff race will look. After losing seven straight in the month of November, the New York Islanders have gotten a point in 12 of their last 14 contests, boasting a 9-2-3 record, which has left them third in the Metropolitan Division.

This success has come at a time when the team has lost two of their top defensemen to injury: Ryan Pulock to injured reserve (IR) and All-Star Adam Pelech to long-term injured reserve (LTIR). Now, with Pulock expected to return in the coming weeks, GM Lou Lamoriello will be looking to fill the team’s needs via trade.

Noah Hanifin

It is no secret that the Calgary Flames have been shopping their pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs), and with the trade deadline just over two months out, trades may be on the horizon. A Noah Hanifin trade to the Islanders makes sense for both sides. A tall, strong, puck-moving defenseman would slot in well in the Islanders’ top four, allowing Pelech to ease his way back from injury before the team makes a playoff run.

Noah Hanifin, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

From Calgary’s perspective, the Islanders have their first and second-round picks in each of the next two drafts, valuable assets that can help restock their prospect pool. A Hanifin trade is expected to return a first-round pick and then some, likely fetching a similar return to what Hampus Lindholm received for the Anaheim Ducks at the 2022 Trade Deadline. Anaheim acquired Urho Vaakanainen, John Moore, a 2022 first-round pick and second-round pick from Boston in exchange for Lindholm and Kodie Curran.

At the time, Lindholm had just five goals and 22 points in 61 games for Anaheim, but he was traded at such a high price for his presence in his own end and his ability to play big minutes. Today (Dec. 19), Hanifin sits at five goals and 17 points in just 32 games for Calgary while also logging over 23 minutes per game. From the Islanders’ perspective, they could match the price, sending a 2024 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick, and 25-year-old defenseman Robin Salo, who has three goals and seven points in 24 games for the Bridgeport Islanders this season.

Anthony Duclair

Since the Barry Trotz era in New York began, the Islanders have gained a reputation for playing boring, low-scoring hockey. And for the most part, this was true. Under Trotz’s reign, no Islander finished a season with higher than a 73-point pace, supporting the narrative that the team lacked offensive talent.

Over a year removed from Trotz’s dismissal, the Islanders have four players above a 73-point pace (Mathew Barzal, Noah Dobson, Bo Horvat, and Brock Nelson), all of whom have helped redefine the league’s opinion of the roster. Despite this success, the team sits 17th in goals per game this season, right in the middle of the league. The reason for this is the team’s lack of scoring from its third line. Third-line center Jean-Gabriel Pageau and former first-round pick Oliver Wahlstrom have just two goals each, with left winger Simon Holmstrom sporting five even-strength goals so far.

Anthony Duclair, San Jose Sharks (Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images)

If the team wants to make a long playoff run, this needs to change. While he may have just six goals so far this season, San Jose Sharks winger Anthony Duclair would be a great fit for the Islanders’ third line, as he has experience playing both the right and left side, as does Holmstrom. After getting traded from the Florida Panthers for just Steven Lorentz and a fifth-round pick this past summer, Duclair should be easy to obtain for the Islanders. Sending a third-round pick, just like he did last trade deadline for Pierre Engvall, would make sense for Lamoriello, as he will be obtaining a valuable player to help the team in its playoff run at the affordable price of just a third-round pick.

Jordan Eberle

Perhaps one of Lamoriello’s greatest regrets since beginning his tenure on Long Island is leaving All-Star Jordan Eberle to be selected by the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft. Just last season, Eberle boasted a 20-goal, 63-point season in Seattle, helping lead the team to their first-ever playoff berth and even beating the reigning Stanley Cup champions in the opening round of the playoffs.

Additionally, Eberle’s transition to the Islanders would be seamless, as he already has chemistry with the roster. Eberle, in the final year of his five-year, $27.5 million extension, is expected to hit the open market this offseason. However, Lamoriello is known for retaining his big free-agent acquisitions since coming to Long Island. With the Islanders expected to be tight to the cap again this offseason, Eberle may seem to be the most likely to re-sign, appearing to be the most likely and realistic fit.



Jordan Eberle, Seattle Kraken (Jess Star/The Hockey Writers)

An Eberle trade would look similar to that of Max Domi’s at last year’s trade deadline, where he was shipped alongside Dylan Wells from the Chicago Blackhawks to the Dallas Stars for a second-round pick and Anton Khudobin. A trade to New York would likely come with retention, but Eberle should be expected to fetch a second-round pick in either the 2024 or 2025 Drafts despite his underwhelming start so far this season. His strong playoff history could be a factor that raises his value as we get closer to the trade deadline.

Vying for Playoffs

With the Islanders currently holding a playoff spot, Lamoriello will look to bolster the roster to maintain the team’s recent success. Whether he goes after a winger, defenseman, or both, there is no doubt that once this roster gets fully healthy, no team will want to be matched up with them in a seven-game series.