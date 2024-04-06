Devils’ Game Predictions: Senators, Predators, Maple Leafs

The 2023-24 season is one to be forgotten, and now the New Jersey Devils play for honor and for a minimally exciting closure. Just when winning streaks should happen, defeats have been the protagonists of the story. At least the team shows willingness and still fights hard, even literally, but simply, things don’t go as desired.

If this season didn’t see a record number of wins, at least when gloves are dropped, they get some attention, as evidenced by the last game against the Rangers (Five fights, 166 penalty minutes, and head coach Travis Green also looking for trouble). What to expect from here on out? With few games remaining, check out the predictions for the next three Devils matches: Ottawa Senators, Nashville Predators, and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ottawa Senators on April 6

The Senators’ mathematics still say it’s possible to make the playoffs via the wild card. But realistically speaking, Ottawa bid farewell to this season a long time ago. If the case is critical for the Devils, imagine for the team that far behind. On Saturday, Ottawa will play at home, where they have a record of 20-17-2. In the last 10 games, half were wins, and half were losses. The team has some important absences, such as Josh Norris and Thomas Chabot, and doesn’t have a very reliable goalie duo with Joonas Korpisalo (3.33 GAA, .889 SV%) and Anton Forsberg (3.28 GAA, .888 SV%).

Devils have a chance of winning against the Senators. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

On the other hand, the Devils also fall short on the defensive side but have more offensive strength than the opponent. It probably won’t be a very exciting game, as both teams seem to have accepted that there’s not much left to do this season. Worse for New Jersey, which had high expectations and now lives more in a phase of disappointment, of romantic illusion. Even so, from losing so much, sooner or later, the Newark team will end up winning.

Prediction: Devils win, more than six combined goals.

Nashville Predators on April 7

If there’s a team betting all their chips on the wild card, it’s the Nashville Predators, who hold the first position in the Western Conference with 92 points. From the beginning to the middle of the season, the team experienced a bit of a roller coaster ride, alternating wins and losses. However, in recent games, Nashville has shown that they want to secure a playoff spot.

Related: Nashville Predators’ First-Half Roller Coaster Ride

In March, they had nine wins in 13 games. In April, they defeated the St. Louis Blues, one of their main rivals, who are eight points behind the Predators in the wild card race. In a division with the Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche, and Winnipeg Jets, dominating the wild card race deserves recognition. Led by Ryan O’Reilly, the Predators go to New Jersey pumped up and excited to earn more points.

Regardless of the Devils’ result against the Senators, the Newark team is unlikely to have the momentum to keep up with the pace of the Tennessee team, which will go full force even in back-to-back games to earn another two points.

Prediction: Predators win, and Forsberg picks up two assists.

Toronto Maple Leafs on April 9

The Toronto Maple Leafs have recently secured a playoff spot. They occupy the third position in the Atlantic Division (95 points), unlikely to catch the Florida Panthers (101 points) and the Boston Bruins (105 points), who also already qualified. With the possibility of Mitchell Marner’s return, sidelined with an ankle injury since Mar. 9, the team should go with all their main weapons to face a New Jersey team already beaten and without spirits.

Toronto is a traditional team that always shows up in the regular season, but they only remember winning the Stanley Cup in 1967. The long drought is a ghost that still haunts Toronto’s air. They are favorites against the Devils in this matchup. But if the team decides to rest some players or test tactical options for the playoffs, the Devils may gain some advantage.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win by two goals or more

And here end the predictions for the next three Devils games. Although how each game will play out, the situation in New Jersey seems to have reached a verdict. Mathematically, the team still has a chance to qualify for the playoffs, but everything indicates that the vacation will come earlier than expected for New Jersey. The team sits seventh in the Metropolitan Division and in the wild card with a 36-36-4 record and 76 points.