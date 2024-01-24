Nashville Predators’ First-Half Roller Coaster Ride

The NHL has reached the halfway point of the season. With half of the race toward the playoffs behind us, this is a time to analyze the trajectory of the Nashville Predators, outline a panorama of everything that has happened, and speculate on what might happen going forward.

What are the key factors for success, or what has been decisive for the team’s failure so far? Statistically speaking, it’s a fact that the Predators are experiencing a kind of roller coaster where highs and lows have been frequent throughout the season.

Additionally, trade rumors and uncertainties, but also joys and positive results, are part of the mid-season package for Nashville. Keep reading to find out everything up to this point.

Nashville Predators: Let’s Talk About Numbers

Do you like numbers? Even those who are not big fans of calculations end up resorting to statistics and tables to analyze, understand, and even criticize their favorite team or player. It’s impossible to just cheer without taking a good look at the standings. That said, let’s get to the facts:

The Predators have oscillated significantly throughout the season. Therefore, they are almost always in the middle of the Central Division standings. Sometimes in fourth, fifth, or even sixth place, the team struggles to gain momentum and compete with more consistent teams, such as the Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche. If the regular season ended now, they would have the final wild card spot.

The roller coaster takes the team to good moments, but when the fans start to believe, the Predators quickly lose their performance. As a result, they have 25 wins, 21 losses, and one overtime loss in 47 games.

It’s almost a win-one, lose-one situation. Furthermore, at home, they have a record of 13-12-0, and away, they maintain a record of 12-9-1. The Predators also rank 19th in power play percentage (PP%) and 24th in penalty kill percentage (PK%), slightly below average compared to the rest of the NHL.

More Interesting Data For Analysis

Check out other key numbers about the Predators’ season so far:

10th in wins (25)

9th in losses (21)

31st in overtime losses (1)

16th in points (51)

20th in points percentage (.543)

14th in regulation wins (19)

13th in regulation plus overtime wins (23)

18th in goals for (142)

16th in goals against (146)

19th in goals for per game played (3.02)

17th in goals against per game played (3.11)

Through some statistics, it’s possible to understand how the team doesn’t stand out positively but also doesn’t sink negatively.

It’s curious how the goals-for numbers, goals against, goals per game, and goals against per game practically cancel each other out. At the end of the day, the balance is almost zero.

In other words, there is no distinct negative or positive emphasis on the goal aspect. When the team starts scoring or improves offensively, it quickly worsens defensively.

On the other hand, when Nashville improves defensively, it also struggles to score goals. This shows a certain neutrality of the team, which brings uncertainty about the team’s performance going forward.

Forsberg, Josi & O’Reilly: The Main Names

Why are these the three most important players on the team right now? How can the way they play secure Nashville’s qualification in the postseason?

Filip Forsberg

Obviously, the Swede is the team’s main leader today. In his 12th season with Nashville, Filip Forsberg is an All-Star level player and certainly one of, if not the best, franchise acquisitions in recent years.

Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He is the main offensive asset right now, and his 49 points in 47 games don’t lie. Moreover, he is the top scorer, with 22 goals. It seems that, if he stays injury-free, and everyone hopes he remains healthy, there is a possibility of surpassing his record of 84 points reached in the 2021-22 season.

Roman Josi

Roman Josi is one of the franchise’s main names. As the team captain, he shows high confidence and good consistency in the Predators’ defense, as well as being a key player on the power play.

Perhaps he is the only defenseman who is exceptional and worthy of total trust in the team today. He is the leader in assists (31) and ice time per game (24:38). Additionally, he is in the top three for shots on goal (155).

Ryan O’Reilly

A good acquisition for the Preds. In his first season in Tennessee, Ryan O’Reilly is showing adaptation and high performance with his new teammates. He has 40 points so far, trailing only Forsberg and tied with Josi. Furthermore, he is a leader and has proven to be important in the power play and in faceoffs.

The Importance of Saros for Success or Failure

Jusse Saros, who was once a significant figure in the franchise, is still very relevant but has shown some instability during the 2023-24 season. Moreover, there are rumors of interest in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers, which might affect the performance of the team.

Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros (Photo by Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Also, it is a fact that goalkeepers can define champions in the NHL and in any sport. Therefore, Saros needs to have more solid performances from now on, as this will be a fundamental factor in deciding whether the Predators advance to the playoffs or go on vacation earlier. The responsibility is on the entire team, but having a goalkeeper playing at a high level certainly makes a big difference.

The Home Factor Needs to Prevail in Nashville

Nashville needs to take advantage of home-ice advantage. The Tennessee team has not exploited its games at Bridgestone Arena the way it could, should, and the way the fans want.

Therefore, in the second half of the season, it is crucial for the Predators to better leverage the love of the fans and the energy of playing at home to capitalize on it with victories and points for the playoff run.

What to Expect in the Future

After analyzing the numbers, understanding the key players of the team, and highlighting the importance of who is between the pipes and the home factor, Nashville can aim for greater heights from now on.

The Predators can contend for one of the top three positions in the Central Division. They don’t require a significant improvement or change in their style of play. It is necessary for Nashville to be more consistent and win home games, so they will clinch a playoff berth.