Devils’ McLeod and Foote Granted Leave of Absences

New Jersey Devils forward Michael McLeod and defenseman Cal Foote are now two of four NHL players who have been granted a leave of absence from their team. It is unclear if this is related to the recent news regarding Hockey Canada’s sexual assault allegations.

This morning (Jan. 24), The Globe and Mail reported that five former members of Team Canada’s 2018 World Juniors squad were told to surrender to police in London, Ontario to face charges of sexual assault (from ‘Five members of 2018 Canadian junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges,’ The Globe and Mail, January 24, 2022). This appears to be the culmination of a 20-month-long investigation by the London police department.

The five players have not been named. Here is the Team Canada roster from the tournament.

Four NHLers Take A Leave Of Absence

In September 2022, McLeod told NJ.com’s Ryan Novozinsky: “I am aware of the situation in 2018 and the investigation and I’ve been co-operative through the entire investigation and process, but since it’s still ongoing, I’m unable to comment any further” (from ‘Devils’ Michael McLeod finally speaks about 2018 Hockey Canada sexual assault investigation,’ NJ.com, September 22, 2022).

Cal Foote’s agent, Kurt Overhardt, told Global News that Foote was not involved in the alleged sexual assault. However, neither McLeod nor Foote were at this morning’s practice, which took place just an hour after the news was announced.

The Devils then released this statement:

Michael McLeod and Cal Foote have each requested and been granted indefinite leave of absences from the team. The club will have no further comment at this time. – via New Jersey Devils / X

When head coach Lindy Ruff was asked whether their absence was related to this morning’s report, he replied, “I don’t know.”

There has been other activity with players who were on that World Juniors squad. But it is unclear whether or not they are directly related to the investigation.

On Jan. 21, Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube took a leave of absence from the team, citing mental health issues. A team statement read, “Dillon is under the care of health professionals, and we request that his privacy is respected at this time.”

On Jan. 23, Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart also took an indefinite leave of absence from the team. This morning, general manager Danny Briere said in a press conference, “We can’t comment any further at this time…There is a lot of speculation…we don’t know what’s going to happen with Carter.”

Both Dube and Hart’s agents have denied that they were involved in any wrongdoing.

Senators’ Alex Formenton

Former Ottawa Senators forward Alex Formenton was the only player on that team who did not make a single statement regarding the allegations. After scoring 18 goals as a 22-year-old, he and the Senators were unable to agree on an extension when he became a restricted free agent last season, and he signed with HC Ambri Piotta in Switzerland, where he continues to play.

This morning, he also took an indefinite leave of absence, and the club granted him permission to return to Canada.

That makes a total of five players who were part of Team Canada in 2018 that have taken a leave of absence.

Alex Formenton has left HC Ambri Piotta and returned to Canada. The Swiss team calls it "an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons." https://t.co/LkoFmCbBn6 — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 24, 2024

According to TSN’s Pierre Lebrun, the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association have declined to comment, presumably until things evolve with the London Police Department.

Ruff said that they would be calling players up to replace McLeod and Foote.