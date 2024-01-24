Reaves Future With Maple Leafs Is Both Certain and Uncertain

During the 2023 offseason, Ryan Reaves signed a three-year, $4.05 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The veteran big man is known for his toughness and his gritty playing style. It’s something the Maple Leafs need. When he was signed, new Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Brad Treliving was clear that he picked up Reaves for two reasons – first, his grit and second, for his reputation in perking up the locker room.

While many Maple Leafs fans wondered why the team needed to sign away so much of its valuable salary-cap space, his arrival was also received well by fans who expected Reaves’ toughness and physicality to transcend the lineup. The hope was that he would add an edge that would help the team take the next step — deep into the postseason.

Reaves Wasted No Time Flexing His Maple Leafs’ Muscles

In his debut with the Maple Leafs, Reaves wasted no time making his presence felt. He played tough, receiving a five-minute fighting major, and registering three hits in Toronto’s 6-5 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens. At the time, his performance set the tone for what his role might be. He at least showed fans the purpose behind his signing.

However, as the season progressed, Reaves was challenged to find his rhythm in the Maple Leafs’ system. He couldn’t seem to keep up, and his struggles reached the point that he became a healthy scratch against the Vancouver Canucks. After that game, his ice time dropped. As a result, most fans were concerned that any physical impact he had on the game wasn’t worth the cost in terms of salary and on the ice.

Reaves Finally Scored His First Goal as a Maple Leafs Player

Reaves finally scored his first goal as a Maple Leafs in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. The goal came on a redirection of a Jake McCabe pass.

Jake McCabe, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

However, Reaves’ highs and lows continued. His ice time finally came to a halt when he had to leave a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets because he sustained a lower-body injury. The severity of the injury was uncertain; however, his injury opened the door for other players to step up in his absence.

Reaves was placed on injured reserve. Then, the challenges began. He missed 18 games, and it was uncertain when he might return. Good for the Maple Leafs, but not for Reaves, the team’s American Hockey League (AHL) call-ups like Pontus Holmberg, Bobby McMann, and Nick Robertson more than filled the void Reaves had left. The fact is, they each played better than he had.

When Reaves Came Off the Injury Reserve, He Still Didn’t Play

Reaves has recently been removed from injured reserve. Now what? Is a potential return to the lineup against the Winnipeg Jets in the cards? The obvious question might be why change things? The 37-year-old Reaves has contributed only a single goal and zero assists in 21 appearances before the injury. Is he missed?

If Reaves does return to the ice, does it make sense that the Maple Leafs will see a resurgence from their seasoned enforcer? Thus far, he has not moved the dial. He might provide some grit, but the numbers suggest he hasn’t added to the team’s success.

Reaves’ short time with the Maple Leafs has been far from smooth. His three-year, $4.05-million deal promised a more physical and gritty edge to the team’s lineup. However, the reality has not come close to matching the initial fanfare.

Sportsnet’s Luke Fox Interviewed Reaves This Week

This week, Sportsnet’s Luke Fox joined the Real Kyper and Bourne Show to talk about the complexities of Reaves’ situation. During the conversation, Fox shed light on some of the challenges Reaves has faced. As Fox noted, expectations were high when he arrived in Toronto. He is known for bringing a level of intensity and toughness that the team seemingly lacked. Not only that, he had been paid a pretty penny to do just that.

Fox noted the discrepancy between the pre-season buzz and Reaves’ on-ice performance. The space between the desire and the reality has put him in a tough spot. Fox noted the initial grand gestures, like pointing to his biceps during introductions and promising to make the dressing room a louder place, but tangible results never materialized. In the end, Reaves’ injury further complicated his integration into the team.

Fox Notes that Reaves Finds Himself on an Island

As Fox noted, Reaves finds himself on an island of sorts. He’s practicing diligently – both on game days and off days. However, he’s been relegated to the role of the 14th forward. His rehab was barely mentioned, and there hasn’t been much of a call for the big guy’s return to the lineup.

Fox’s recent interview with Reaves painted a picture of a player frustrated by his situation. Despite the lack of accomplishment, that makes sense. Players want to play. However, as Fox observed, the stark reality is that Reaves is on the outside looking in and questions will arise about his future with the Maple Leafs.

There’s a discrepancy between his hefty contract, the fanfare with which he entered the organization, and the current reality. How will the Maple Leafs resolve this uncertainty and handle this situation?

The Problem Is Reaves’ Gritty Contract

Fox noted the difference between Reaves’ time with the New York Rangers last year and with the Maple Leafs this season. Last season, a run of healthy scratches led to Reaves being traded mid-season to the Minnesota Wild. However, as Fox noted, there’s a big difference this season. When the Rangers traded him, there was only half a year left on his contract. Now, he carries some pretty heavy baggage – he has 2 1/2 years of term left on his deal. That makes the situation more complex.

At this point, the question is when (not whether) Reaves will be waived. If he is, will he pass through? (Likely, yes.)

With Tyler Bertuzzi on family leave, Ryan Reaves is off the IR.↩️

The questions facing Toronto next



A) What do the #Leafs do with their roster when Bertuzzi returns?

B) Will Bertuzzi even get into a game anytime soon?https://t.co/abnYGh0AN2https://t.co/abnYGh0AN2 — David Alter (@dalter) January 24, 2024

Then what? Waiving the gritty enforcer is the same as waving the white flag on his ability to add to the team. Reaves will earn a ton of money for two-plus more seasons, and he brings very little to the ice. Now he’s 37 years old and coming off an injury.

In the interview, Fox didn’t speculate about what might happen. However, what are the options? Things have not turned out as expected or hoped. While every GM makes errors, at this point, Treliving has made a huge one with Reaves.

Reaves’ future with the team should be decided shortly. From one perspective, it seems he’s on the outs and on his way out. However, given his contract and term, and the Maple Leafs’ lack of options because of it, the outcome remains up in the air.