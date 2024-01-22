Friedman Says Maple Leafs Continuing to Search for Defence Help

It’s Monday, which can only mean one thing: NHL insider Elliotte Friedman and his co-host Jeff Marek released a new episode of their 32 Thoughts Podcast. In this edition, Friedman discussed the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He said, “What I really do believe is that I think they continue to look for defence in every direction.” He also stated that he believes that the Maple Leafs have recognized that it is not their year, which means they could be planning for the future: “Ever since [Brad] Treliving took over, one of the things that the brain trust of this team has been doing is figuring out what their defence is going to look like for years to come.”

This might be hard for Maple Leafs fans to hear, but they have probably already guessed that this is not their year. With that said, it makes sense that the team would try to plan for the future and try to build a better blue line around their star players. Friedman said Toronto will look at “what they have internally, what they can go out and get, and how they see themselves putting this together.”

Would the Maple Leafs Trade Their Young Guns?

We have seen the Maple Leafs be very aggressive in the trade market. With a new person at the helm and the team struggling, that could be different this season, but if the right deal came along, would they pull the trigger, even if it included their young guns? Well, Friedman ended the segment by doubling down on an earlier thought, saying:

“I stand by what I said. I don’t think they are convinced this is their year, and while I think they will continue to look at the blue line, I believe the four things they get asked about the most are [Matthew] Knies, [Fraser] Minten, [Easton] Cowan and their first-rounder. Especially for anything short term, they do not want to do any of that.”

While he didn’t say it was impossible, he did stress that it’s unlikely the team would make a short-term move that included any of the four: Matthew Knies, Easton Cowan, Fraser Minten, or even their first-round pick. This is a smart strategy from general manager (GM) Brad Treliving, as he sees that this season’s version of the team may not have the right mix to win the Stanley Cup. As a result, he is standing pat on not moving the organization’s young prospects.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

To do that, they will need young players on entry-level contracts (ELC), which would help offset the cap and give them more money to work with over the next three years. Although it may seem like they should part ways with one of their younger prospects, Treliving seems pretty adamant about holding off and working on fixing his blue line in other ways.

Maple Leafs Trade Targets

This is a lot of insight from the NHL insider that will have Leafs Nation wondering who their club might target. Here’s a look at two names that the Maple Leafs might consider to be a part of their future blue line.

Will Borgen – Seattle Kraken

Originally linked to the Maple Leafs by Sportsnet’s Luke Fox, adding Will Borgen makes a ton of sense. He is a big body who likes to play physical, which is what the team needs. Yes, they have Jake McCabe and Simon Benoit, who aren’t afraid to rough it up, but they need someone else whose main objective is to hit bodies every shift. Borgen can do that; he doesn’t shy away from physicality and can also help the team’s penalty kill (PK), which they need.

As per Friedman, the team is looking at “what they can go out and get and how they see themselves putting this together.” Well, then, Borgen has to be on that list. He carries term on his contract, as he is signed for this season and next and is only 26 years old. His average annual value (AAV) is family low at $2.7 million, which shouldn’t require a lot of salary retention by the Seattle Kraken.

Will Borgen, Seattle Kraken (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If the Maple Leafs are looking to the future, then trading for a player like him would be ideal. They need to restructure their blue line, which will probably happen this offseason. However, the earlier they start, the better. I wouldn’t be surprised if Treliving hasn’t already called the Kraken for their asking price on Borgen. They do not want to give up their young players, so acquiring Borgen would make the Maple Leafs a physically stronger team, stronger on the PK while keeping Knies, Minten, and Cowan.

In terms of a trade that the Maple Leafs would need to give up, the ideal situation would be for them to only give up a roster player and a draft pick. Conor Timmins would be a name that I would suggest the Maple Leafs part ways with to get the deal done. The trade would probably cost Timmins and a draft pick, such as a 2024 or 2026 fourth-round pick. Due to Borgen being a bottom-pairing defenceman, the cost wouldn’t be as high as other available blueliners on the market.

Chris Tanev – Calgary Flames

This shouldn’t come as any sort of surprise. Chris Tanev rumours have been swirling around the team since before the season. Initially, Friedman reported that the Maple Leafs were interested in acquiring Tanev from the Calgary Flames, but, at the time, he also mentioned Nikita Zadorov; unfortunately, he was dealt to the Vancouver Canucks. As for Tanev, the biggest concern is that he is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), and the Maple Leafs would have a small window to try and negotiate an extension with him before the trade. Or they would need to push their luck and acquire him to work out an extension with him after the trade.

Regardless, Tanev would be a nice fit on the first pairing alongside Morgan Rielly, which pushes T.J. Brodie down to the second pairing, where he belongs at this point in his career. Treliving’s familiarity with Tanev and his agent, the likelihood of him re-signing with the Maple Leafs could be higher than if he was traded to another team. Although he is on an expiring contract, he will be at the top of Treliving’s list for available defenceman. As for a trade, acquiring Tanev would most likely cost the Maple Leafs a lot, especially without giving up a younger prospect, and/or a draft pick. Toronto would probably need to give up a defenceman off of their roster, as well as a prospect such as Alex Steeves or Nick Abruzzese and both a higher and middle-round pick.

Overall, Treliving may be quieter at the deadline and see if his team can survive with only a few minor moves, or maybe he will make a few bigger splashes and help give this team some confidence so they can turn it around. The next few weeks will give him and his management staff a better understanding of what direction they’re headed in. Until then, all we can do is hope that the Maple Leafs can find their game and hopefully improve their blue line before the NHL Trade Deadline.