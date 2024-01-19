3 Maple Leafs Who Should Be Traded This Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves in an interesting spot this season. They currently sit in the first wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. They are only one point behind the Detroit Red Wings for the third spot in the Atlantic, but also only a point ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning for second in the wildcard. They have a little under eight weeks until the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline on March 8, 2024, which gives them less than 21 games to turn things around. If things are looking bleak, then the Maple Leafs’ mindset may change ahead of the deadline, and they may sell more than they buy.

With that, let’s look at those players that the Maple Leafs may move on from based on their position in the standings right now. As well as the potential of them not being the biggest buyers in the NHL at the deadline but rather setting themselves up for next season while still improving their team for a playoff run this season.

Ilya Samsonov

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone in Leafs Nation. Unfortunately, it may be time for Ilya Samsonov to be moved. He is an example of someone who has lost his confidence, and the pressure of playing in the Toronto market is just a bit too much. He could very well rejuvenate his career with a new club, but until then, playing here will be a struggle. Unless he can truly turn it around and also work on his mental game, however, that seems unlikely. As a result, the Maple Leafs should try to trade him; even with his stock being lower, it would be beneficial to both sides. There are plenty of teams that could take a chance on Samsonov; he isn’t an awful goalie. He just started the season off on the wrong foot, and it is hard to come back from, especially in this market.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Teams like the Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks, Edmonton Oilers, and San Jose Sharks could all be potential suitors if Samsonov was made available. An issue that would arise is his cap hit of $3.55 million, but there are workarounds for that. The Maple Leafs and the team acquiring him could bring in a third-party broker to help facilitate a trade. This would be the most viable option since they don’t have a ton of cap space right now. The other question that needs answering is: What is his value? Well, without being in the heads of the general managers (GM) around the NHL, I can only speculate based on what I feel he is worth.

Personally, as much as it would be ideal to bring in another goalie as a return for Samsonov, I feel that a higher draft pick or two mid-round picks would be okay for Toronto as well. The reason is that they could then flip those picks and use his entire cap hit to bring in someone else who can help their team.

Nick Robertson

Another name on the Maple Leafs that shouldn’t be a shock to many is Nick Robertson. It has been parts of four seasons and 57 NHL games, and it is pretty clear that the fit just isn’t there. Yes, he has been good this season as well as healthy, but he could have a better career with a fresh start. Additionally, the Maple Leafs could use that spot and fill it with someone with a bit more truculence in their game to help their bottom six. A player that I mentioned in a previous article would be Alexey Toropchenko from the St. Louis Blues. He plays a hard game and would be an incredibly good fit for the Maple Leafs. The fit for Robertson and the Blues is good as well. They are trying to find their new team identity, and Robertson could fit alongside some of their younger stars, like Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The teams that would be fits for Robertson are endless; he has a cap of $796,667, which is a good cap hit to take on for depth scoring. The teams that would be interested aren’t endless, though. It is no secret that he has struggled to stay healthy, and that could be a deterrent for many teams. The few that come to mind would be the aforementioned Blues as well as the Dallas Stars. The Stars would be interesting because Nick’s brother, Jason Robertson, is a star there. This could be a destination that Nick would be excited about, and it could also help him settle in more as an everyday NHL player. As for the return, I mentioned Toropchenko from the Blues; this would most likely require the Maple Leafs to send a draft pick as well. However, from the Stars, the Maple Leafs could target Sam Steel or a hometown kid in Ty Dellandrea.

T.J. Brodie

Last on the list is T.J. Brodie; although he has been good in the past this season, he hasn’t exceeded expectations. The reason he is on this list is simple: his cap hit. He makes $5 million for the remainder of the season, and while that may be hard to trade, it is doable. The team that is acquiring him may need to use the same strategy as Samsonov, a third-party broker, to help the trade flow through. On the Maple Leafs’ side, Brodie has been a reliable defenceman for the last few seasons, but that ship may have sailed. However, there has been a player who has been a nice addition that could potentially slide into his role for the team. Let’s welcome Simon Benoit to the conversation. He arrived on the scene and has shown the coaching staff and the fans that he is a solid defenceman. His play could potentially put Brodie on the trade market ahead of the trade deadline.

TJ Brodie, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Moving Brodie may not be part of Maple Leafs’ GM Brad Treliving’s plan at the deadline. Unfortunately, plans do change, especially when your team is in a wildcard spot and they can’t figure out their struggles. They may be at risk of missing the playoffs. On the other hand, they are one hot streak away from closing the gap and putting themselves in the sole position of the third spot in the Atlantic Division. Only time will tell if Brodie is available and if any teams are interested in him. The interesting part about him is that he has a modified no-trade clause, which is a 10-team no-trade list that he submitted at the start of the season. This gives Treliving the option to work out a deal with the other 21 NHL teams that he can’t turn down, which could leave some contending teams available for trade.

To me, teams that could be interested in Brodie are the Vancouver Canucks and Pittsburgh Penguins. The one that stands out would be the Canucks. If they can make the money work, they’re a Stanley Cup contender this season, and with their current defence core, he wouldn’t have such a big role, which could allow him to fine-tune his game. This is especially important given that he is in his contract year. Additionally, the Penguins would also be interesting given their GM’s (Kyle Dubas) familiarity with him. His role with the Penguins would be similar to that with the Canucks; he wouldn’t hold so much responsibility, which could work in his favour. As far as returns for him, it would be hard to make the money work, but if the Maple Leafs are planning on selling a player like Brodie, they should look to get draft picks or younger players or prospects to restock some areas where they lack.

Unfortunately, Leafs Nation and the Maple Leafs find themselves in a very uncomfortable situation. If they continue down this most recent path they are on, it could put them out of playoff contention. Luckily, that most likely won’t happen; they have games in hand and are one game away from moving back into the third position in their division. It just never hurts to look at players that the Maple Leafs could trade ahead of the trade deadline.