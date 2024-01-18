Maple Leafs Aren’t Good Enough to be Trade Deadline Buyers

When the calendar flipped to 2024, things were starting to look up for the Toronto Maple Leafs after ending 2023 on a low note. They swept their California road trip and dismantled the San Jose Sharks when they returned home, getting four straight wins in the process. After an average season with ebbs and flows, this was the kind of play many expected the team to have.

Then came the next stretch of games.They were up 3-1 on the New York Islanders and ended up losing 4-3 in overtime.

They had a scorching start, going up 3-0 in the first period against the Colorado Avalanche. Then the Avalanche scored five unanswered goals.

The Detroit Red Wings showed up two hours before their game because of weather issues. Instead of taking advantage of the situation and building off a 2-1 lead, the Maple Leafs lost it in the third, losing 4-2.

Up 2-0 on the Edmonton Oilers. You guessed it. Another blown lead and the Maple Leafs lost 4-2.

Four games where they had a lead– three with multi-goal leads– and the Maple Leafs couldn’t find the ability to hold onto for the win. There were a number of defensive miscues and bad plays within their zone that led to a loss that should’ve been avoided. Even though they’re third in the Atlantic Division, instead of winning another four games, the Maple Leafs find themselves searching for answers as they have only four wins in their last 11 games.

The Maple Leafs seem to continue to never learn their lesson. They’re their own worst enemy right now and their play isn’t helping their case to make moves ahead of the trade deadline.

At this time of the season, we see who can emerge as buyers ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. General manager Brad Treliving has a long list of needs in order to improve this roster with the glaring issues they have, especially on defense. It makes sense to make moves, but given how they’re in a playoff spot, should they really be major buyers?

On the latest episode of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Elliotte Friedman brought up a conversation that he had at the beginning of the season on whether the Maple Leafs should really be buying this season. Given how things have unfolded with not just their recent play, but how they played all season, Friedman is bringing up that same question now if they really should be active withwith the very few assets they have. (05:35 mark)

The Maple Leafs have been linked to a top name already in play in Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev. He’s exactly what the team needs as he provides stability and plays a strong defensive game within his own end. However, if the Maple Leafs aren’t willing to pay a big price for a big-name rental, then they could change their course of direction. Tanev is a free agent and could be a target in free agency. If they do make moves, what could they do?

The one area they could address without having to give a whole lot up is to improve their forward depth, by getting faster overall and adding more consistency in the bottom-six, especially the fourth line. The Maple Leafs have gone two routes with their fourth unit and the results haven’t been in their favour. Here are their two most used lines at five-on-five.

Line GF% xGF% SCF% HDCF% Gregor- Kampf- Reaves 20 38.21 43.59 37.50 Gregor- Kampf- McMann 42.86 48.13 42.55 42.86

While Noah Gregor provides great speed, they need to start producing more and spend more time in the offensive zone. The fourth line gets hemmed in their zone way too often and could use major upgrades. More importantly, finding someone that can bring an edge consistently while still playing to a high standard. While he may be a third line option, Alexey Toropchenko, can prove to be a great addition as a result.

Making smaller more effective moves could definitely be beneficial. However, given how the defense hasn’t got the job done this season, it’s a major priority and can’t be ignored.

Jeff Marek in the same episode said an old adage that managers use and said, “Team’s make the decision whether we’re buyers or not.” Simply put, if you’re playing well, the team will get rewarded. If not, then things can drastically change. We’ve seen teams get rewarded in the past as a result of their play on the ice. To this point, nothing suggests that for the Maple Leafs as their play hasn’t reflected that.

This is ultimately on the players to decide how they want to perform from here on out. Do you want to be the team that plays consistently with a high amount of skill and showing a commitment to defense? Or, do they want to continue learning the hard way that after being in the league for so long, nothing is easy and you have to have a consistent 60-minute effort? The first part is difficult as a lot of their strong defensive-minded players were replaced with players that can provide more offense. That is now starting to hurt them, failing to close out games and make smart decisions with the puck in their own end.

If there’s a move to be done for the Maple Leafs, it doesn’t feel like it’s a reward. It would feel more like a panic move to salvage the poor play and results from the offseason acquisitions. Most of which, haven’t been great. If you want to send a message, letting the star players and the team figure it out would be the best statement. Then you can make major changes in the offseason.

There are plenty of reasons why the Maple Leafs are in the spot that they’re in. They don’t have enough speed throughout the lineup, they need to manage the puck better, play with intensity and not falter when the game is at an important juncture. They have failed in that regard and haven’t learned anything from their losses as it’s the same story every time.

This team has been consistently inconsistent from the start of the season from the net out. Friedman is right as this season doesn’t feel like one where they should be buyers. The second half has already started and it’s not on the right foot. Time is running out to make a decision on what to do to fix the major problems this team has.

The players truly need to turn things around and prove to Treliving that they want to make a deep run.

Statistics from Natural Stat Trick and Hockey Reference.