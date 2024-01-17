Maple Leafs Need to Answer These 3 Questions in the Second Half

It’s almost certain that if you were to ask anyone on the Toronto Maple Leafs, they would like to improve on their first half. While their 21-13-8 record does look decent, when you watch the games, it has been a roller coaster for this team filled with inconsistencies, goaltending issues and bad puck management.

Auston Matthews and William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Maple Leafs’ goal differential is at +12, which is average for this team. Their 13 regulation wins has them towards the bottom of the league with teams that are nowhere near a playoff spot compared to them. The first half was a bit of a disappointment, considering the expectation is to build off of a postseason where they finally won a series, but a lot needs to happen as they need to find their game and improve on the current roster. With a 4-2 loss against the Edmonton Oilers to kick off the second half the issues still linger for this team. Here are three questions that need to be answered.

What to do With the Goalie Situation?

The goalie situation has been one of a constant question mark as to what the Maple Leafs are going to do in the second half. For two months, there was constant concern with Joseph Woll’s injury, Ilya Samsonov not playing well and getting sent down and Martin Jones coming in as the third-string goalie to stop the bleeding.

The Maple Leafs are currently dealing with a goalie dilemma until Woll comes back, but things will get interesting right after that. In the end, one goalie is going to be sent back down as a result. Unless the team somehow manages to make things work and keep three goalies up.

Woll was running away with the starter role before suffering a high ankle sprain. He’s starting to make a return as he has been practising and the hope is that when he’s cleared, he can assume that role again. If all goes according to plan, that is the best-case scenario in determining the starter. Basically, the shift goes back to who will assume the backup role. Samsonov or Jones?

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Samsonov’s numbers weren’t great and was put on waivers and sent to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League to get back on track with his mechanics and mentality. Jones overtook Samsonov as the temporary starter, showing much better consistency in net and making timely saves when the team needed him to. While the team in front of him struggled, he has held the fort down. Samsonov never got into game action and was called up a week later, with his first game being against the Detroit Red Wings. He did have a decent outing as it’s something that he can build off of.

Though, if Samsonov’s struggles start to resurface leading up to Woll’s return and Jones is still playing well, there isn’t any other option except going with the hot hand and a duo who has the best chance of winning games. Things need to play out, but at the moment that could be Woll and Jones. If those are your two goalies, then shopping Samsonov as the next best option.

Related: Maple Leafs Need to Re-Think Trade Deadline Strategy

A lot needs to happen and there are a lot of what if scenarios the Maple Leafs should be prepared for when the time comes.

Will Treliving Add Help on Defense?

The number one thing on general manager Brad Treliving’s to do list is to improve on the Maple Leafs current defensive situation. They’re 21st in the league in goals against per game with 3.26 and their penalty killing is abysmal at 77.3%, which is a major warning sign.

It’s led by All-star Morgan Rielly. While his play has been exceptional, the rest of the core is weak. They could use another piece or two as there’s very little stability and awareness on the backend and that needs to change soon.

Chris Tanev, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Maple Leafs have been linked to a number of top names and that includes trying to acquire Chris Tanev. Tanev is most likely at the top of their list as he fits the bill of a player that will do whatever it takes to win. He’s physical, can block shots and shows great composure within his own zone and getting the puck out effectively. That alone makes him an ideal target and a price they may have to pay. He would be an excellent addition to the top-four as T.J. Brodie really hasn’t been himself this season making carless mistakes with the puck.

While Tanev would be a great addition to the top-four, there are other names that could be of interest as well. Needless to say, the Maple Leafs need to add more toughness and steady, reliable players on the backend if they want to go deep in the playoffs.

Can They Put Together Stretches of Dominance?

Last season the, Maple Leafs had a stretch in November and December where they went 9-0-1 in ten games. That was them playing strong and playing with a purpose. Clearly, they haven’t found those stretches this season as they’ve been disconnected as a team to this point. That is concerning considering where we are in the season.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Liljegren Flying Under the Radar Since Injury

This season has been anything but in regards to putting together dominant stretches. They’ve had two four-game winning streaks, but that’s about it. If they get a winning streak going, it’s followed by a mini slump. It also doesn’t help that they have 16 games where they went into extra time, which could’ve been a big difference between extending a streak or being on the losing end.

Sheldon Keefe, Head Coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Maple Leafs have struggled to maintain control of the game and stay in the driver seat. Even when they think things are going well, they lose focus easily, continue to make fancy plays instead of being persistent with their intensity and work ethic. It was evident in their loss against the Colorado Avalanche where head coach Sheldon Keefe was very adamant about how poor they played after jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the first period. They constantly had breakdowns and “stop playing”, as Keefe said.

This is a team that has faltered and failed to live up to this standard in the past. They have fallen to weaker competition constantly. They struggle to put a long winning streak together and go on a massive tear. Just passing the midway point, now is when the grind begins and things get tougher. They need to prove that they can win games and put a stranglehold on the competition.

Latest News & Highlights

As of now, this is something they need to address as they’re extremely fragile when they lose their focus and can’t carry momentum.

What are some things on your mind for the second half? Have your say in the comment section below.

Statistics from NHL and Hockey Reference.