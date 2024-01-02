3 Maple Leafs Who Need to be Better in 2024

Now that 2023 is in the rear-view mirror, it’s time for all of us to look forward to 2024. For the Toronto Maple Leafs, they definitely could use a fresh start to the new year as 2023 was a mixed bag of results in regards to their overall play.

Especially when it comes to specific players that really haven’t quite had the success or found their footing on the team this season. When the calendar flips to the new year it’s always a great opportunity for everyone to regroup and refocus on what lies ahead. As 2024 kicks off, here are three players who need a fresh start and need to turn things around in the new year for the Maple Leafs.

Ilya Samsonov

This is probably the most obvious. Recently put on waivers, Ilya Samsonov is at the top of the list of players who need a fresh start and need to find their footing in 2024.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Ever since the start of the season, the biggest question for Samsonov was whether he could have a repeat performance from last season. Instead, he has struggled to put together any sort of consistent stretches of winning games and has struggled to make even the simplest of saves. His positioning, timing and awareness is not at an NHL level and that has cost the Maple Leafs games and points in the standings. It’s been a long time coming, but some time in the American Hockey League could help him get back to that form.

Among goalies that have played in at least 15 games this season, Samsonov has the second worst save percentage with .862 and goals against average of 3.94. Going into to deeper detail, in all situations with goalies who have played 400 minutes, he owns the third worst goals saved above average at -15.40 and his high danger save percentage of .745 has him at 59th. Last season, he fared much better in those areas and overall in key statistical categories.

Where things went wrong with Samsonov is the big question. Did arbitration affect him? Was losing the starter role to Joseph Woll the final straw? The fact that he’s going to get the help he needs to get that form back is great. Hopefully he finds it because he has shown to be a difference maker in goal in the past.

Tyler Bertuzzi

On the surface, Tyler Bertuzzi is struggling offensively. He’s having trouble to find some consistency with the Maple Leafs given how he was brought in to be a factor in the top-six. He only has six goals and 14 points through his first 34 games with the team and is on-pace for 33 points this season.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Not exactly the type of production you would expect from someone who has been s steady 40-50 point player in his career and popped off with 10 points in seven games for the Boston Bruins in the postseason. At the beginning of the season, he was brought in to bring that edge and intensity while still being a strong secondary scorer. While he hasn’t been as consistent and has faced some backlash to this point, it’s not all that bad considering that his impact is still being felt when the Maple Leasfs have the puck.

In terms of overall play, Bertuzzi doesn’t need a reset. However, he could have better fortune with his point production. He’s doing everything right offensively, getting his chances and his looks while being a factor down low and along the boards. It’s just a case of not getting the bounces consistently. Despite not producing this season, at five-on-five with a minimum of 200 minutes played, he has the best; Corsi for percentage (55.05), expected goals for percentage (60.51), scoring chances for percentage (60.00) and high danger chances for percentage (63.46) on the team when he’s on the ice.

Hopefully the bounces start going his way more frequently in 2024. If it does, look out, because he has been a good addition for the second line.

T.J. Brodie

Given how the Maple Leafs defense has been less than average in terms of their play in their own zone, T.J. Brodie has been magnified on the backend. Given his style of play of being able to break up plays and provide a sound defensive game, he has struggled this season.

T.J. Brodie, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

There have been plenty of instances where Brodie is pinching at the wrong moment, late to tying up players or misses an assignment. Considering from what we’ve seen in the past, this isn’t the same Brodie we’ve seen in regards to being a steady, two-way player. He’s in the last season of his contract at a cap hit of $5 million. You have to wonder if the Maple Leafs may look elsewhere to try and find a replacement who can eat minutes and provide a similar style of play and can keep up with the pace.

His play through 33 games has been a roller coaster. He’s been on for 31 goals against at five-on-five, seven behind his total from last season (38) and he’s already surpassed his high danger goals against as well with 17 (16 last season). It’s stating the obvious, but his defensive game needs to be more reliable in 2024.

When he’s on his game, he’s one of the best two-way shutdown defensemen. We just haven’t seen it consistently.

Who is one player that you hope can turn things around in 2024? Have your say in the comment section below.

Statistics from Natural Stat Trick, NHL and Hockey Reference.