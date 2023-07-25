Maple Leafs, Samsonov Both Benefit From 1-Year Contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs and starter goaltender Ilya Samsonov have come to an agreement on a one-year deal, worth $3.55 million. The deal comes after the two sides went to an arbitrator on Friday to work out and finalize a deal.

Heading into the offseason, re-signing Samsonov should’ve been a big priority as he stood out with his play and questions surrounding Matt Murray– be it his health or a potential buyout. Were the two going to be a tandem or was there another plan in mind with the way Joseph Woll played. While at the time a three or four-year deal could’ve been an option, but both sides elected to go for another one-year deal.

When the Maple Leafs signed Samsonov to a one-year, $1.8 million deal with the Maple Leafs for the 2022-23 season, he wanted to prove his worth after he wasn’t tendered an offer by the Washington Capitals. As a short-term deal was likely the direction that this was headed, Samsonov signing another one-year deal isn’t a bad thing as it’s a deal that can benefit both sides.

Samsonov Bet on Himself

Samsonov’s main goal heading into the 2022-23 season was to show that he was capable of being a starter in the NHL. After he had his own struggles previously with the Capitals in regards to his consistency and play in the crease, last season was a breath of fresh air for him.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

There were a lot of question marks in regards to the Maple Leafs goaltending situation, but Samsonov rose to the occasion and answered the call. He finished with a strong 27-10-5 record, and an even more impressive record at home going 19-3-3. Whether it was in the regular season or the playoffs, he was the backstop the team needed. Statistically speaking, he was among some of the best in the league at five-on-five with a minimum of 1,000 minutes played last season.

Statistic Result (rank) Save Percentage .927 (8th) Goals Against Average 2.05 (5th) Goals Saved Above Average 12.23 (12th) High Danger Save Percentage .901 (1st)

In three of the four categories listed above, Samsonov finished in the top-10. The one that stood out the most was his HDSV% as that has been a problem in the past for Maple Leaf goaltenders. The fact that Samsonov had the best number in that category showed his ability to track the puck in close and not panic in those situations. That was a big reason why he was able to be successful and limit the goals against for his team.

Samsonov’s strong play even continued into the postseason as he was once again a key factor in the playoffs and was a big reason why the Maple Leafs were able to secure their first series win since 2004. It started off rough for both the team and himself getting thrashed 7-3 in Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. However, he was able to find his composure, especially standing tall in three straight road games that went to overtime where he had a save percentage above .920 in two of those three games.

In the end, Samsonov accomplished what he needed to do going into last season earning himself a pay raise. It would’ve been better if he was able to get more than one year on his contract, that would’ve been more ideal as he would like to have some security. If it were three seasons at that cap hit, it definitely is good value considering teams might be wary to overpay on goaltenders. Once again, this one-year deal is one where he can prove that last season wasn’t a fluke.

Maple Leafs Playing Short Term Game

While this contract could lead to a long-term deal if Samsonov once again proves himself, the Maple Leafs could have another plan in place as Joseph Woll could be a potential starter for the future.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Woll came into a tough situation during the regular season and looked very sharp. It’s a small sample, but his 6-1-0 record along with a .932 SV% and 2.16 GAA was impressive, coming in when both Samsonov and Murray were dealing with injuries down the final stretch. Woll looked even more comfortable and sharp as he was essentially auditioning for a spot down the line. That spot could be coming sooner rather than later as he could be the backup next season, pushing Murray out.

Woll even was put into a tough situation with Samsonov being injured during Game 3 in the second round and even did his best to secure a must win in Game 4. While it’s always difficult to be put in and win a game as an inexperienced goaltender in the playoffs, Woll still showed great poise and a sense of calmness in net. That experience alone should help maintain a backup role and even potential fight for a starter job down the line.

If the Maple Leafs feel Woll is ready after a full season of backing up Samsonov, then it could pave the way for him to become a starter. Going short term with Samsosnov could be part of that plan if management and coaches feel that Woll could be even better and can command a cheaper salary than Samsonov, if he becomes an unrestricted free agent. Either way, Woll is definitely looking like a goalie for the future as he solidifies a strong tandem for the 2023-24 season.

Final Thoughts

In the end, this is a fantastic deal for both sides. Samsonov, gets a pay raise at a reasonable cap hit with the opportunity to still prove that he can replicate the season he had in 2022-23. It also gives the Maple Leafs the chance to re-evaluate things potentially paving the way for one of their homegrown talents in the system to take over in the crease.

Either way, this deal is a win for both sides and can open up a number of possibilities for the future. It would’ve been nice to have seen Samsonov get more than one year, but they still need to factor in the contracts of Auston Matthews and William Nylander.

With one major signing in the books, the shift now focuses to the stars.

