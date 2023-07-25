Hurricanes Sign Tony DeAngelo to 1-Year Contract

After being bought out by the Philadelphia Flyers last week, defenseman Tony DeAngelo has found his new home, signing a one-year, $1.675 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Tony DeAngelo is back with the #Canes, inking a one-year deal 🖊 https://t.co/d7pPK1YaYC — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) July 25, 2023

Just one season after being traded by the Hurricanes, DeAngelo is right back in Carolina and add at an affordable price. The 27-year-old will serve as a key offensive contributor from the point for them.

DeAngelo’s 2022-23 Season

After posting a 51-point campaign in 64 games with the Hurricanes in 2021-22, DeAngelo was unable to replicate that same kind of production with the Flyers. In 70 games with the Flyers, he had 11 goals to go along with 42 points in 70 games. He also noticeably struggled with the defensive side of the game, as his notable minus-27 rating displays. Overall, the 2014 first-round pick still had a decent year offensively, but it was overshadowed by his defensive woes and another off-ice incident.

Tony DeAngelo, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

DeAngelo was scratched during the final five games of the regular season by Flyers head coach John Tortorella due to a disagreement. This made it seem likely that DeAngelo’s time with the Flyers was coming to a close, and that was confirmed by his eventual buyout. Now, he will be aiming to turn things back around as a member of the Hurricanes again.

DeAngelo’s Fit With the Hurricanes

DeAngelo’s spot in the Hurricanes’ lineup may be determined by what they do with fellow right-shot defenseman Brett Pesce. Pesce has been in the rumor mill all offseason, and the Hurricanes could very likely move him if he does not sign an extension. Thus, if he is moved, DeAngelo could play on their second pairing. If Pesce stays, expect to see DeAngelo play bottom-pairing minutes.

DeAngelo will also be a key contributor to the Hurricanes’ power play. This is where he thrived most during his initial stint with the Hurricanes, and now he will be aiming to replicate it this time around with the club. The Hurricanes also have Brent Burns, however, so DeAngelo could primarily see time on their second power-play unit instead of their top one.

DeAngelo’s Return to Hurricanes Seemed Inevitable

It seemed inevitable that DeAngelo would return to the Hurricanes one way or another. There were reports earlier this summer that the Hurricanes and Flyers had agreed on a trade centering around DeAngelo, but it was eventually nixed due to DeAngelo’s previous contract. Yet, now they have him at a low price, and it is hard not to like this deal for the Hurricanes if he can regain his previous form.

It will be interesting to see how well DeAngelo performs for the Hurricanes this time around. He made a major impact for them during his first stint with the team, and it makes sense that both the player and the team wanted to reunite. He was a clear fit in head coach Rob Brind’Amour’s system, but let’s see if that carries over to the 2023-24 season from here.