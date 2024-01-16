Maple Leafs’ 2024 Trade Deadline Targets

Now that the calendar has changed to 2024, it is officially trade talk season. It’s the time of year when, every day, there will be a new name reportedly out on the trade market. From now to the Mar. 8 Trade Deadline, there is only one roadblock: the 2024 All-Star Game. Once that has come and gone on Feb. 3, the trade buzz around the NHL will pick up even more. I figured why not get it all started for the Toronto Maple Leafs by talking about players the club should target ahead of the Deadline.

There have been some big-name players linked to the Maple Leafs such as Chris Tanev from the Calgary Flames or Boone Jenner of the Columbus Blue Jackets. However, these three players listed are on teams that are either outside the playoffs or on the cusp — potential sellers, depending on how they perform in the coming weeks. This is the biggest reason why these are teams the Maple Leafs need to talk shop with and try and get some help for a Stanley Cup push.

Will Borgen – Seattle Kraken

Maple Leafs Receive: Conor Timmins & 2024 5th Round Pick (VAN)

Kraken Receive: Will Borgen

Will Borgen of the Seattle Kraken is a big-bodied right-handed shot defenceman who would fit perfectly on the Maple Leafs’ back end. At 6-foot-3, 204 pounds, he possesses all the things that are needed, especially for a playoff-contending team. He hits, blocks shots, and kills penalties — all things that the Maple Leafs need help with. When they lost players such as Justin Holl and Luke Schenn, their defence took on more of an offensive focus. Even with players like T.J. Brodie and Mark Giordano, the team needs help on the defensive side of the puck.

Will Borgen, Seattle Kraken (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This is where Borgen would help. He can play on the third pairing, throw his body around, and act as main piece on the penalty kill. With his size, he can also clear the crease to give the Maple Leafs’ goalies a better view of the puck. In terms of a trade package, the Maple Leafs and Kraken should be able to get this trade done easily. Borgen makes $2.7 million over the next two seasons, which makes him an attractive target for Toronto. This trade can also help Seattle open up a bit more cap space to make additional moves since they are right in the thick of the playoff hunt. They also get Timmins to give them a solid seventh defenseman. It’s a deal that makes a lot of sense for both clubs.

Alexey Toropchenko – St. Louis Blues

Maple Leafs Receive: Alexey Toropchenko

Blues Receive: Nick Robertson & 2025 5th Round Pick

Alexey Toropchenko is a player all of Leafs Nation seems to have on their wish list this Trade Deadline. As a member of the St. Louis Blues, the 24-year-old appears to be a near-perfect fit in the Maple Leafs’ bottom six. He is a big-bodied power forward who plays a hard game, is strong on the puck one-on-one, plays hard along the boards, and skates well. His style of play would fit well on a checking line alongside Max Domi and Calle Jarnkrok that can also provide depth scoring. This could be the “identity line” for the team down the stretch and into the playoffs. Head coach Sheldon Keefe could make a few changes — such as putting Tyler Bertuzzi on that line with Domi and Toropchenko — to give him a bit more strength. Regardless of who is on the line, Toropchenko’s play style will drastically improve the Maple Leafs.

Related: Maple Leafs Need to Re-Think Trade Deadline Strategy

Latest News & Highlights

The Blues are in a tough spot as they are on the cusp but may not be quite there yet. They are still looking around for players to fit into their system. They have Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas, who are the younger core members Nick Robertson could find chemistry with. Robertson has an elite shot that would fit on a line with a passer and someone who plays a bit heavier of a game; both things he needs to give him more protection and more freedom on the ice to find his game. These two teams made a huge splash last year, just before the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline, when Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari were moved. Cap wise, Robertson’s ($796,667) and Toropchenko’s ($1.25 million) average annual values (AAV) aren’t that far off from one another. The difference of only $453,333 is doable for both teams.

Jordan Greenway – Buffalo Sabres

Maple Leafs Receive: Jordan Greenway

Sabres Receive: Bobby McMann & 2026 4th Round Pick

The Buffalo Sabres are in a very similar situation to the Blues. Both teams had high expectations, and halfway through the season, they are nowhere close to those original expectations. The Sabres could be a team that the Maple Leafs do business with ahead of the Deadline. Although these two teams don’t typically trade with one another, there could be a chance they come to a deal that can help both sides. Jordan Greenway is the name that jumps off the page for general manager Brad Treliving and the Maple Leafs. The club needs a power-forward, andGreenway is exactly that. He is also signed for this season and next at $3 million, which can give the team some options on who to bring back next season. Greenway would be a lesser-skilled version of Toropchenko but could still bring a similar set of skills. He is big-bodied, tough on the puck, plays hard, hits, and, in his case, he can also fight when needed.

Jordan Greenway, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Greenway can also find a home anywhere in the lineup: they could slot him beside Auston Matthews to give him some protection or in the bottom six to make a checking line. Either way, he should be someone the Maple Leafs inquire about regarding his availability. As for the Sabres, they may need to re-evaluate their roster, and Greenway could be one of those players they look at moving out. Bobby McMann is someone who could be of interest. He can find a home in the bottom six, but he can also be sent to the minors, which can give some younger players a shot. This trade proposal essentially gives the Sabres the chance to move out of a contract and salary to give the next player a chance and allow them to figure out what they have in the system for next season.

Related: Maple Leafs’ 2023-24 Midseason Reflections

All in all, the Maple Leafs appear to need a shakeup. They may not want to go out and buy the big-name players that will cost a fortune (especially with the way that the season has gone, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding them.) This could potentially be the season Treliving and his staff look for middle-six players who could have a lasting impact on the roster going forward. Borgen, Toropchenko, and Greenway are all signed to deals that carry term, which should entice the Maple Leafs further — they aren’t going to need to sell the farm and they aren’t rentals.