Canadiens News & Rumors: Xhekaj, Allen, Monahan and More

In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors, there could be a desire to add to the roster for the long term. Sean Monahan’s days in a Habs jersey are numbered, and interest in some of the Canadiens’ many young defensemen is growing.

Despite injuries continuing to plague the team, Montreal has been hovering around a playoff spot all season but has been sliding back down the standings as teams that had been struggling are starting to move ahead for the final wild-card spot. General manager (GM) Kent Hughes will have significant work and hard decisions as the trade deadline approaches.

Canadiens Shooting Down Trade Interest in Arber Xhekaj

The Canadiens have reportedly been adamantly opposed to any trade requests involving defenseman Arber Xhekaj, according to NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman. Despite being loaned to American Hockey Leageu’s (AHL) Laval Rocket since Dec. 4, and his minor league status making other GMs question what the Canadiens have planned for the massive blueliner, GM Hughes has no interest in moving the blueliner.

“From what I’ve heard a number of teams have called Montreal and said, ‘well since he’s down there, does that mean you’re opinion on him has changed and he could be available?’ I understand from Montreal it’s been a flat ‘no’ about Xhekaj, and there have been a couple of teams that have asked.” -Elliotte Friedman

Friedman connected the Philadelphia Flyers to the 22-year-old defender, who has continued to play a highly physical game while adding three goals and 11 points in 17 games. This doesn’t mean the Canadiens wouldn’t listen to offers, but any offers better be so good that Montreal can’t turn down.

Canadiens Rumored to be Trading a Goalie

NHL Insider Friedman has been busy stirring up speculation about potential trades involving the Canadiens. This time, a possibility of a deal between the Los Angeles Kings and Montreal centred around goaltender Jake Allen.

Jake Allen, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With the trade deadline approaching, he stated: “I think they will add a goalie, I do. I think they will add a goalie, whether it’s Allen or somebody else, I think they will add a goalie.” Fueling this speculation is the rear position Montreal is in, having three talented goaltenders on their roster. So far this season, the 33-year-old holds a .901 save percentage, 3.49 goals against average, and a 5-8-2 record over 15 starts. His contract has an average annual value of $3.85 million until 2025. This could make any potential trade difficult to navigate, but Hughes has the salary cap space to take back a contract, but he is also well known for waiting until his trade value demands are met.

Canadiens Send Barron to the Rocket

The Canadiens have loaned defenseman, Justin Barron, to the Laval Rocket and placed forward Mitchell Stephens on waivers.

The Canadiens have loaned defenseman Justin Barron to the Laval Rocket. pic.twitter.com/MZw3QDZ9pP — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) January 22, 2024

Barron has played 41 games this season for the Canadiens, scoring six goals and 12 points. Stephens has played in 23 games, scoring two goals and three points while adding three goals and 12 points in 16 games in the AHL. Barron is waiver-exempt and will be able to report to Laval immediately, whereas Stephens will need to clear waivers before he reports to Laval. A move like this opens positions on the roster to allow Montreal to activate Tanner Pearson off waivers, but also, with only six NHL defensemen on the roster, an option to recall Xhekaj, or even provide AHL All-Star Logan Mailloux an NHL opportunity.

Canadiens Starting Bidding War for Sean Monahan

Being on a one-year deal has made Sean Monahan a candidate to be moved at the trade deadline. His solid two-way play and ability to play center and wing don’t hurt either, which is why he sits at number two on the Daily Faceoff’s trade bait board. Now, the list of suitors grows as any team in search of a center or a top-six player has been connected to Monahan.

Sean Monahan, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The latest is the Vancouver Canucks, who are known to be on the lookout for a veteran top-six forward that can play either wing or center. Former broadcaster and NHL executive John Shannon connected the two on a recent podcast. With the list of bidders growing, Hughes is more likely to get the return he demands for the 29-year-old who has 11 goals and 31 points in 46 games and is playing healthy for the first time in several seasons.

Going into the 2024 Trade deadline, Hughes has assets contenders need. Solid goaltender, and a reliable second-line center among many other assets. He is known to be a GM who sets a price for his players and won't make a transaction unless that price is met. The next few weeks will be an important one for the Canadiens. With the NHL playoffs progressing and the NHL Draft fast approaching, the Canadiens' roster will be facing significant change over the offseason.