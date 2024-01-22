Reaves’ Remarks Regarding Health Put Maple Leafs in Tough Spot

Ryan Reaves stirred the hornet’s nest this weekend when he spoke to Sportsnet’s Luke Fox and said he’s been healthy and ready to go for a couple of weeks. Since the Toronto Maple Leafs are keeping him on the injured reserve list, it’s not exactly a good look and it raises questions about the team’s approach to his spot on the team and, potentially his contract and future with the organization.

Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek got into a discussion about Reaves’ comments on the latest 32 Thoughts podcast. While Friedman didn’t know if the comments or article were intended to poke the bear in Toronto, Marek believe that’s exactly what Reaves was trying to do.

What Exactly Did Ryan Reaves Say?

On Friday, the forward insisted he’s healthy and raring to go. “I’ve been ready for a couple of weeks now says Reaves careful not to theorize why he can’t get in the lineup,” read Marek. He added that Reaves said, “I am not in those rooms, in those conversations. I’m not going to speculate anything, just stay ready if I get called upon if I do. If I don’t, I get my work in.”

Ryan Reaves, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Elliotte said the moment this story hit the Internet, it went kaboom. Both hosts started and back-and-forth asking how many people are wondering why if Reaves feels he can play, why is he not on the roster? Marek noted he got a lot of messages and, “…it was a whole lot of like can you explain what’s happening with Ryan Reaves, like is he healthy can he play why is he on IR why don’t they have to make a move here right now to get to put them on the roster?”

Other fans were wondering if this was Reaves publicly airing his grievances. Is he upset that he’s not playing? Was he trying to say the Maple Leafs are being unethical about how they are approaching his status on the roster? Is he looking to be moved if the team isn’t planning on slotting him in anytime soon?

Marek Thinks Reaves Knows Exactly What He’s Doing

Friedman responded that he can only theorize that the Maple Leafs may feel differently about Reaves’ injury situation, or that maybe the doctors feel differently. “I don’t know. I don’t have a good answer for you.” He said it’s important not to forget that the Leafs played Sunday, they’re coming home, and their next game is Wednesday against the Jets. “I would assume that they’re going to do something before that game,” Friedman explained.

He did admit, however, that he got home and saw fans on the old social media debating this. It’s not an ideal spot for the Maple Leafs to be in.

Marek said, “You know who I do know maybe intended for this to go in this direction?” He answered Ryan Reaves. He explained, “I think he’s a really smart guy who knows exactly what he’s doing when he says to Luke Fox, ‘Yeah, I’ve been ready for a couple of weeks now.'” He adds, “Yeah, you know, what that could be right there is Reaves saying to Luke, here we go bud we’re going to move this thing forward. I don’t think he throws anything like that out frivolously. He’s been in hockey for a long time.”

What Will the Maple Leafs Do With Ryan Reaves Now?

This could all go one of three ways. First, this is either a dead story that was blown out of proportion and goes away quickly. Second, head coach Sheldon Keefe will be asked and he’ll likely say he understands it’s frustrating for any player not to be in the lineup. Third, the Leafs don’t take kindly to Reaves using the media to try and send a message. He’s not playing well enough to use that kind of leverage and he could be sitting for some time after this.

The issue becomes his long-term future. GM Brad Treliving signed Reaves to a nearly-untradeable contract. It’s highly unlikely any team shows interest. They certainly won’t after comments like this were made through the media.