Rangers’ Vincent Trocheck Added to 2024 NHL All-Star Game

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin will now have a teammate with him at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. This is because the NHL announced today (Jan. 22) that Vincent Trocheck has been added to the All-Star Game because Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights) and Connor Bedard (Chicago Blackhawks) are unable to participate due to injury. Kyle Connor (Winnipeg Jets) has also been added along with Trocheck.

Special update: We have another #NHLAllStar to announce. 🤌🤌🤌



CONGRATS, TROCH! You deserve it. pic.twitter.com/KAmkdJBiU2 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 22, 2024

This will be Trocheck’s second All-Star Game appearance, as he was at the 2017 NHL All-Star Game while as a member of the Florida Panthers. Given how important of a player he has been for the Rangers this season, it is hard to argue against this selection.

Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Trocheck, 30, has been having a truly excellent season with the Rangers. In 46 games this season, he has 15 goals to go along with 44 points and has been a key part of the Rangers’ top six. With that, he is also on pace to have his best season since 2017-18, when he had 31 goals and 75 points in 82 games with the Panthers.

Related: Rangers News & Rumors: Kreider, Chychrun, Perry & More

Latest News & Highlights

Trocheck was one of the many Rangers players that fans could select during the All-Star Game voting period. Other Rangers players whom fans were allowed to vote for included Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Alexis Lafreniere, Jacob Trouba, and Adam Fox.

As a third-round pick in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, Trocheck has put together a strong career thus far, and this second career All-Star Game only makes it better. In 683 career NHL games, Trocheck has 187 goals, 299 assists, and 486 points.