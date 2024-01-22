Rangers News & Rumors: Kreider, Chychrun, Perry & More

In this latest edition of New York Rangers News & Rumors, the Rangers got a 5-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks in their last game, and Chris Kreider played a big role in it. In other news, the Rangers have been listed as a possible landing spot for Ottawa Senators star defenseman Jakob Chychrun. Meanwhile, the Rangers were among the handful of teams interested in signing Corey Perry before his deal with the Edmonton Oilers. Let’s discuss all of this and more in today’s (Jan. 22) Rangers News & Rumors column now.

Kreider Has 3-Point Night Versus Ducks

The Rangers got a much-needed win against the Ducks on Jan. 21, and Kreider was a notable reason behind it. The Massachusetts native had a goal and two assists and extended his point streak to four games in the process. He has two goals and six points over that span and now has 22 goals and 43 points in 46 games this season.

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Kreider picked up a primary assist on the Rangers’ lone second-period goal and then posted a goal and an assist in the club’s four-goal third-period comeback. His goal was also quite impressive, too, as he batted his own rebound out of the air and put it past Lukas Dostal.

While Kreider had a big night, several other Rangers also made an impact during the contest. Adam Fox had two assists, while Trocheck, Will Cuylle, Artemi Panarin, and Jimmy Vesey each scored a goal.

Should the Rangers Target Chychrun?

For much of this season, many have speculated that the Rangers will look to add a top-six winger or third-line center to their roster before the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline passes. However, in a recent article for The Bleacher Report, Adam Gretz listed the Rangers as a possible landing spot for Chychrun.

Jakob Chychrun, Ottawa Senators (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

This is an interesting opinion, as the Rangers’ top four of Adam Fox, Ryan Lindgren, Jacob Trouba, and K’Andre Miller is strong. However, Gretz argued that they could use an upgrade on their top pairing with Fox, and Chychrun would give them that. As for a return the other way, he wondered if Miller, along with other assets, could work in a potential swap. He also wondered if the Rangers could potentially add Vladimir Tarasenko in such a move.

With the Rangers having other needs, now may not be the time for a Chychrun addition. Their blue line is already solid, and the Senators would expect a lot in return for him. However, when it comes to Tarasenko, he certainly would be a better fit for what they need right now.

Rangers Miss Out On Perry

After having his contract terminated by the Chicago Blackhawks earlier this season, Perry has signed a one-year contract with the Oilers. The 38-year-old winger had multiple suitors over the last few weeks, and according to Frank Seravalli, the Rangers were among them.

Corey Perry, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

With scoring in the bottom six needing a boost, it is not too surprising to hear that the Rangers were interested in Perry. Before his contract termination with the Blackhawks, he was off to a solid start for them this season, posting four goals and nine points in 16 games. That is more points than Nick Bonino, Tyler Pitlick, and Barclay Goodrow have this campaign, and they each have played far more games than him this season.

Robertson Sent Down to AHL

The Rangers have sent defenseman Matthew Robertson back down to the American Hockey League (AHL). The 22-year-old was recently called up to the NHL squad for added defensive depth and did not make his NHL debut.

Robertson will now look to build on his solid season with the Hartford Wolf Pack from here. In 32 games this season with the AHL club, he has two goals and 13 points.