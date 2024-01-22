Sabres Have Mismanaged Their Goalies This Season

You can use numerous words to describe how the Buffalo Sabres have handled their goalies this season. Unconventional, puzzling, and irresponsible are some that come to mind. Devon Levi is an excellent prospect, but it’s become clear that he isn’t ready to be an NHL starting goalie like the Sabres thought after his outstanding audition at the end of last season. That’s fine; goalies normally take time to develop, but the Sabres’ organization has lacked patience.

Devon Levi, Buffalo Sabres (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has provided solid goaltending this season. At 24 years old, he is further along in his development cycle than Levi. The Sabres have a capable starting goalie with Luukkonen, so conventional wisdom would be to put veteran Eric Comrie in the backup role while Levi develops in the minors. The Sabres have, instead, featured Levi in a tandem with Luukkonen for most of the season, and they’re doing him a disservice.

Luukkonen Has Earned the Starting Job

The Sabres went into the season with the starting goaltender position up for grabs between Luukkonen, Levi, and Comrie. As we head into the home stretch before the All-Star Break, Luukkonen has finally earned the organization’s trust, starting six of their last eight games.

The Sabres gave Levi the most opportunities to play early on, but Luukkonen quickly began to earn more starts. By the end of November, he had a .905 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.88 goals-against average (GAA). Meanwhile, Levi and Comrie each had a SV% below .880 and allowed over three goals per game.

It appeared as though Luukkonen was becoming the clear-cut starter, but things took a turn in December. His SV% was just .866 in his six starts during that month, and while Comrie continued his mixed results, Levi put together his best stretch of the season. He started eight games, two more than Luukkonen, and posted superior numbers. Levi was beginning to get back in the running for the starting job.

Ukko Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

However, when the calendar flipped to 2024, Luukkonen shook off the December slump and reclaimed his spot. So far in January, he has a 4-2-0 record with a .955 SV% and back-to-back shutouts. His shutout streak lasted 164:09, surpassing Ryan Miller’s franchise record of 161:35 in 2010, for the longest in team history.

Goals saved above expected (GSAx) has become the gold standard stat for goaltenders because it considers the quality of shots faced. Luukkonen’s 8.75 GSAx this season ranks 17th in the NHL. Levi currently ranks 65th with a negative-2.95 GSAx, and Comrie 63rd with a negative-2.45. There have been inconsistencies for all three Sabres goalies, but when you average out the results, Luukkonen has starting goalie-caliber numbers and the other two have provided backup-level play at best.

Sabres Need to Be More Patient With Levi

The Sabres may have been naïve to think Levi would make the jump from college to NHL starter immediately. There has been no precedent of this happening in other organizations. The typical development model is to let your young goaltenders find consistent success in the minors first rather than have them sink or swim in the NHL.

The Sabres elected to give each of their goalies a shot to take the reins, and the results with Levi have been mixed. He’s an athletic young goalie with so much potential, but he isn’t ready for the NHL. One night, he puts together an excellent performance, and the next, he struggles. The ups and downs of rookies are practically universal, especially for goalies. The Sabres should have expected this.

Devon Levi and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen of the Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There is just under half a season to go. Levi isn’t an NHL starter yet, and that’s ok. The best thing the Sabres can do for him now is send him to Rochester in the American Hockey League (AHL). He can be a full-time starting goalie, get more opportunities to work on his game, and lead the Rochester Americans on a playoff run this spring. It’s the valuable development experience that the Sabres have deprived Levi of too much over the past year.

Sabres Need to Look at the Big Picture

Luukkonen’s play has given Buffalo time to let Levi gain minor-league experience. They have a starting goalie, so there’s no need to rush a 22-year-old into an NHL role where he won’t play as much. Perhaps the Sabres organization doesn’t trust Comrie enough to have him play a backup role, and they still want to take a stab at making the playoffs. Frankly, if that is the case, I think it is time for them to face the reality of their situation.

Making the playoffs would require them to surpass six teams in the Eastern Conference standings. Five of those teams have played fewer games than the Sabres. A playoff appearance is not impossible, but it’s highly unlikely that the difference between making the postseason or missing it will be which of the two backup goalies gets sent down. It’s Luukkonen’s net, and he will be the difference maker. No one likes to hear this in Buffalo, but patience is vital. It’s time the Sabres took Levi’s development more seriously. He’s too big of an asset to waste.

