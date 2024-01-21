Report: Corey Perry Signs With Oilers, Announcement Coming

According to multiple sources on Sunday, a story first broken by David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period that Corey Perry has agreed to a contract with the Edmonton Oilers is accurate. The team has not officially announced the news but TSN’s Ryan Rishaug says that announcement could come as early as Monday. He adds, “all signs point to Perry heading to Oilers…” Others are noting the deal is done.

*Author’s Note: We are not yet saying this is official. But, numerous sources including Chris Johnston, Darren Dreger and others are suggesting the final touches are being put on the deal and it should be announced soon.

Corey Perry, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

If the Oilers are finalizing a deal to sign the UFA forward, it means another move is coming. As per CapFriendly, “Even if the club were to sign Perry to a league min deal prorated to tomorrow, it would still require that Edmonton make a corresponding move to create the space needed.” And, where Perry fits in the lineup will be intriguing to see. The Oilers have won 13 games in a row and the last thing they want to do is disrupt team chemistry. Perry would like slot in on the third or fourth line.

Related: Top 10 Highest Scoring NHL Games of the Modern Era

Again, this news has not been confirmed by the Oilers, but the report suggests an announcement could be coming soon. Frank Seravalli writes, “Decision coming soon for Corey Perry, but nothing done yet between Perry and Oilers. Certainly trending.” He adds, “It’s been an exhaustive process – both in due diligence and fit.” He adds that the Florida Panthers, New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning all kick tires on the veteran.

Perry is a Good Get For the Oilers

Despite the way he left the Chicago Blackhawks — his contract was terminated by the team and Perry took some time away to work on his health and an alcohol issue — he is still a productive player with a ton of playoff experience. He plays on the edge and drives the opposition crazy. That said, he’s the kind of player teammates love to have because he brings the rest of the roster into his fight.

In a specific role, he can bring a lot to the Oilers. And, if he’s coming in on the cheap, it essentially means the Oilers just added both Perry and Dylan Holloway to their winning lineup without having to give away any assets.

Latest News & Highlights