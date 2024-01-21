NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Canucks, Islanders, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New York Islanders have hired Patrick Roy as their next head coach. Were there other candidates? How did this news seemingly pop up out of nowhere? Meanwhile, teams are calling the Montreal Canadiens about a possible trade for Arber Xhekaj. What is their response? The Vancouver Canucks are reportedly prioritizing a top-six forward and may have their eyes on a few players. Finally, the Edmonton Oilers are reportedly signing Corey Perry.

According to Elliotte Friedman, the New York Islanders weren’t looking at any other coaching candidates outside of Patrick Roy when the team made the switch and relieved Lane Lambert of his coaching duties. No one really saw this coming, but Lou Lamoriello likes to keep things secretive. He did say that Roy “was the only person he talked to and that’s why he’s here.”

Roy was apparently getting back on the radar of some other teams before being hired by the Islanders. The St. Louis Blues were rumored to have shown some interest and Roy was recommended for a coaching role in Ottawa.

Canucks Looking at a Few Top-Six Forwards

Friedman also noted during the same Saturday Headlines report that the Vancouver Canucks have made their priority at this season’s NHL Trade Deadline a top-six forward. They have reportedly discussed a few names and he pegged Jake Guentzel and Elias Lindholm among them.

Friedman explained:

“But the other thing that the fans are also going to be wondering about is the Canucks, and what they do with the deadline. There’s no question that they are looking hard at a top-six forward, somebody preferably with flexibility and you know the word is they’re looking at about four or five different players.”

It’s not clear who the other forwards are the Canucks are looking at, but Vladimir Tarasenko would make sense. The Senators are reportedly open to moving him if they officially become sellers are the trade deadline.

Canadiens Shooting Down Trade Interest in Arber Xhekaj

The Montreal Canadiens have squashed any trade requests involving defenseman Arber Xhekaj, says Friedman. Despite being loaned to AHL Laval over a month ago and his minor league status creating interest in what the Canadiens have planned, GM Kent Hughes has no interest in moving the blueliner.

Friedman noted:

“From what I’ve heard a number of teams have called Montreal and said, ‘well since he’s down there, does that mean you’re opinion on him has changed and he could be available?’ I understand from Montreal it’s been a flat ‘no’ about Xhekaj, and there have been a couple of teams that have asked.”

This doesn’t mean the Canadiens won’t make a trade. It simply means that they aren’t looking to trade Xhekaj and that any deal offer better be so good it’s hard for the Habs to look the other way.

Oilers Signing Corey Perry?

Per David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, and Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, it appears the Edmonton Oilers are signing Corey Perry. According to sources, the Edmonton Oilers are finalizing a deal and Seravalli writes, “It’s been an exhaustive process – both in due diligence and fit – involving suitors like #FlaPanthers, #NYR, #GoBolts, and others.” TSN’s Ryan Rishaug has also commented, noting, “As per @TheFourthPeriod can confirm, all signs point to Perry heading to Oilers, announcement could come as early as Monday.”

Corey Perry, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Oilers have emerged as a potential destination for the veteran forward following the NHL’s approval for him to join a new team. Perry, previously with the Chicago Blackhawks, has garnered attention from multiple teams, and the Oilers are positioned as prominent contenders. Approximately 5-7 teams had expressed interest in Perry, making it logical for the Oilers to be included in this group.