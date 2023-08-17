Maple Leafs Fans Divided on Ryan Reaves Signing

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ recent addition of Ryan Reaves has been bandied about in discussions for just over six weeks now. Like it or not, the first free agent signed by new Maple Leafs’ general manager (GM) Brad Treliving was a head-scratcher.

Ryan Reaves, signed 3x$1.3M by TOR, is an enforcer. He checks. That's it. Word is he's a good locker room presence as well. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/u0GI9QiwYS — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 1, 2023

Treliving specifically noted at the time that “you need character on your team and sometimes you need some characters.”

He further added: “It’s not about fighting and all the rest of it. I just felt both on the ice and in our room and around our team. We needed a little bit more noise and Ryan brings that.”

Letting the Reaves Signing Sink In

I’ve spent some time thinking about why Treliving made this move. Taking his words at face value, he seems to be saying the team does not have enough character (“you need character on your team”), and he thinks they’re (a bit) boring (“you need some characters”).

However, in light of an interview earlier this week when Michael Bunting shared that Treliving basically ignored him (not quite Bunting’s words) when it came to signing an extension, the part about characters seems a bit iffy. Bunting was a character. He also put up repeated 23-goal seasons.

My jury is still out. Perhaps Reaves can bring the character and the voice to the locker room Treliving cherishes. Perhaps he can’t. We’ll see.

Reaction Among Maple Leafs Fans Has Not All Been Generous

My reservations about signing Reaves are that he’s a slower player who provides little offense. The team values speed and offensive prowess, and he brings none of it. Numerous fans have expressed their skepticism about the signing, as indicated by their comments and reactions to different posts about the signing.

Ryan Reaves, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Thoughtful or not-so-thoughtful, fans pretty much share their opinions clearly. The reactions from those who read and respond to writers discussing the Reaves signing have been on both sides, and many were less than generous. I took some time to review and make sense of some comments on several posts.

In the remainder of this post, I’ll look at the general opinion about Treliving signing a 36-year-old pugilist to a three-year $1.3 million per season contract. While the contract’s financial terms are reasonable, the move has puzzled many.

How Much Value Will Reaves Really Have, Both On and Off the Ice?

Treliving specifically noted that Reaves would have a strong off-ice impact (in the “room”) and implied he’d also have an impact on the ice (as a bodyguard). Those seem to be the two main reasons he was signed.

However, fans see his on-the-ice value as problematic. Some noted that the game is trending away from using physical players as bodyguards for their elite players. As a result, Reaves’ three-year contract raised many eyebrows. On the other hand, many noted the value of having an enforcer during the postseason.

Fans wondered how much value Reaves can really bring off the ice, although many agreed that he is known for fostering a positive environment in the dressing room.

However, what’s his role in the dressing room? Fans believe Treliving’s goal is to change the team’s narrative from being a good regular-season team to a team that’s tough to play against in the postseason. That means burying the team’s soft label as their overall toughness and fighting spirit are heightened. That shift could overshadow Reaves’ lack of speed and offensive contribution.

Fans Compared Reaves to Other Players – Specifically Milan Lucic

A significant group compared Reaves to other players, especially Milan Lucic. Fans debated each player’s strengths, toughness, and potential impact. Their comparisons anticipated Reaves’ contribution but also dug into the broader role of physicality in the NHL, especially during the playoffs. In short, fans would rather have Reaves than Lucic.

Milan Lucic, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Many believed that, for good or ill, physical play was a part of the NHL – especially during the postseason. A small number believed that tough guy Patrick Maroon had pushed the team around during the series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and Reaves could be an antidote for that problem.

In short, the fanbase is divided about the signing’s significance. Some saw it as a strategic move to enhance team toughness and protect star players, while others view it as a misstep in addressing team needs.

Fans Expect Reaves to Bring Physicality to the Ice, But at What Cost?

Fans expect Reaves to provide much-needed physicality on the ice, offering protection to star players and sending a clear message to opponents. While his fighting ability and toughness are trusted, there are concerns about his defensive skills and how they might affect the team.

Some fans feared his presence might lead to a higher goal differential in favor of the opposition. Their apprehensions reflected the need for a careful balancing act from the coaches when building the lineup. There will be a need to cover for Reaves’ defensive weakness.

In these conversations, while Reaves’ potential impact on team chemistry and unity is accepted, fans question whether his role as an enforcer in the modern NHL is valuable. That’s a point that fans debate.

Not All Fans Are Happy About Reaves’ Signing

As with most things, there are diverging views about the value of signing Reaves. While some fans are optimistic about his role and impact, others are reserved about his defensive abilities and long-term contribution.

Overall, fans expect Reaves to add a much-needed physical presence on the ice. Many believe that he will not only protect their stars but also send a clear message to opponents that the Maple Leafs are not to be messed with. Fans are confident in his fighting ability and his toughness. Many also predict that he will have a positive impact on the team’s dynamics.