Ducks Signing of Stalock Adds Leadership & Insurance

The Anaheim Ducks signed Alex Stalock to a one-year contract worth $800,000 this offseason. The 36-year-old netminder has appeared in 179 career NHL contests, which includes 148 starts. In 27 appearances with the Chicago Blackhawks last season, Stalock compiled a 9-15-2 record with two shutouts, a 3.01 goals-against average, and a .908 save percentage.

Adding Stalock provides the Ducks with an experienced option behind No. 1 goaltender John Gibson. Before the move, it appeared as though 23-year-old puck-stopper Lukas Dostal was locked into the backup role, but now he will face some competition for the position at training camp.

Stalock Brings Leadership and Depth to Anaheim

Stalock has been through more than his fair share of challenges. He did not get a chance to play during the 2020-21 season after testing positive for COVID-19 and being diagnosed with myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart muscle, in November 2020. He was initially expected to miss the 2021-22 campaign as well but became a feel-good story when he returned. He appeared in five games with the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League (AHL) before being traded by the Edmonton Oilers to the San Jose Sharks. He then played 12 contests for the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda and started one game for the Sharks.

Related: Pat Verbeek’s Plan to Turn the Anaheim Ducks Into a Contender

Stalock joined the Blackhawks in July 2022 and ended up being one of three finalists for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHL player voted to best exemplify the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey. He missed action during the 2022-23 campaign due to a concussion and oculomotor dysfunction, which is a vision problem that affects the central nervous system and inhibits the brain’s ability to coordinate with the eyes. According to Chicago head coach Luke Richardson, Stalock experienced difficulty tracking the puck, but at the same time, the veteran goalie was relieved that it wasn’t another concussion.

Latest News & Highlights

Despite battling through plenty of adversity, Stalock hasn’t lost his love for the game, and he is eager to play for the Ducks in 2023-24. “If someone told me I was still playing pro hockey at 36, I’d probably have shaken my head,” he told NHL.com in an interview from Da Beauty League in Minnesota. “… To live the dream another year, it’s a ton of fun to play hockey. The family stuff makes it tougher now, but [Anaheim’s] obviously a great place to play hockey, great weather. It’s a good young team that they’re building, and it’s going to be fun.” Stalock is also a high-character player who will be a good locker-room presence.

How Stalock’s Addition Impacts Gibson

Trade chatter around Gibson has quieted since his agent, Kurt Overhardt, denied a juicy report that the goaltender didn’t want to play another game for Anaheim. The 30-year-old could still be moved at some point before or during the season, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if the longtime Ducks starter opened the campaign in Orange County.

Alex Stalock, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

If Stalock earns the backup role, he is unlikely to push Gibson for playing time. Still, former understudy Anthony Stolarz made 47 appearances for the club over the past two seasons because of Gibson’s injuries. That could result in an increase in minutes for Stalock, or it could open the door for Dostal, who would probably be the first goalie recalled from the minors as a replacement.

How Stalock’s Addition Impacts Dostal

Adding Stalock also sets up a potential roadblock for Dostal, who was seemingly poised to graduate to the NHL in 2023-24. That could still be the case, but now the Ducks don’t have to rush their goaltender of the future into the spotlight. Stalock’s presence could allow Dostal, who is still exempt from waivers, to start the year with the San Diego Gulls of the AHL. If Gibson is moved, Stalock may be utilized as Dostal’s backup. Stalock and Dostal could also share the goaltending duties if the latter isn’t quite ready for primetime.

Anaheim’s Goaltending Situation Remains a Work in Progress

The addition of Stalock doesn’t address the Ducks’ need for a shakeup in the crease. However, he does provide depth, experience, and insurance. If he can stay relatively healthy, Stalock is capable of filling in admirably when called upon. He was a decent backup for a Chicago squad that had defensive and offensive struggles similar to the ones felt by Anaheim last season. The 36-year-old could also be a mentor, not only to Dostal but to other members of the Ducks, as the organization tries to take a step forward in 2023-24.