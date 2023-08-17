NHL Rumors: Avalanche, Hurricanes, Oilers, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, can the Colorado Avalanche afford to keep Devon Toews long-term? Meanwhile, despite needing to make a move, all is quiet in Carolina where there is nothing happening on the contract extension and trade front. It seems confirmed that the Edmonton Oilers have signed Brandon Sutter to a PTO, and there is news on Casey DeSmith and how he is reacting to being traded to Montreal.

Avalanche Could Struggle to Retain Devon Toews

According to Peter Baugh of The Athletic, Toews is poised for a notable salary increase in his upcoming contract negotiations. Presently in the final year of a four-year contract with a $4.1 million average annual value, the blueline is predicted to secure an eight-year extension with an average annual value slightly exceeding $8 million, as per Evolving-Hockey’s projections.

Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As the salary cap is expected to rise significantly in the next two seasons, the Avalanche face the challenges of re-signing key players like Alexandar Georgiev, Mikko Rantanen, and Bowen Byram in 2025. So too, Baugh points out that the team’s history of cautious, long-term signings for players over 30 suggests tough choices ahead for retaining talent. He writes:

The salary cap should go up significantly in the coming summers, which could help Colorado get a deal worked out with Toews. But a number of key players will need new contracts in the coming years. … As players reach their prime earning years, Colorado will have a hard time keeping everyone. President of hockey operations Joe Sakic and general manager Chris MacFarland have to make difficult choices about who is part of the team’s core and who is replaceable. source – ‘Analyzing Devon Toews contract comparables and what it means for the Avalanche’ – Peter Baugh – 08/16/2023

Hurricanes Getting Nothing Done With Pending Free Agents

Raleigh News & Observer’s Chip Alexander reports that Teuvo Teravainen, along with defensemen Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei of the Carolina Hurricanes, are in the final contract year. And, while extensions or trades are going to be important when it comes to all three, General Manager Don Waddell acknowledged the slow pace of negotiations, noting a recent lull in discussions.

Alexander quotes Waddell who says:

“Pretty much everything has gone quiet the last couple of weeks. There hasn’t been much talk at all, which I kind of expected once August set in. Hopefully we’ll get back after Labor Day.” source – ‘Relocation rumors cease with Carolina Hurricanes lease extension agreement’ – Chip Alexander – The News & Observer – 08/15/2023

Waddell remained unconcerned when asked about the limited progress, citing his experience with such situations. Still, as Alexander points out, the Hurricanes currently retain nine defensemen on contracts, and with no American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate Waddell knows they can’t retain so many players. He realizes that putting someone on waivers carries the risk of losing them and depleting their roster.

Brandon Sutter Confirmed to Oilers on PTO

First reported by Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer, Brandon Sutter’s anticipated arrival in Edmonton on a PTO seems accurate. As reported by CapFriendly.com, a trusted NHL salary cap resource, the Edmonton Oilers have indeed inked a professional tryout (PTO) contract with the seasoned forward who hasn’t played an NHL game in years.

While this development is certain, uncertainty lingers regarding Sam Gagner’s potential PTO deal with the Oilers. No official confirmation has surfaced regarding Gagner’s situation at this time.

DeSmith Anxious About Trade to Canadiens

According to Renaud Lavoie, Casey DeSmith has shown hesitation in coming to Montreal after being traded there as part of the Erik Karlsson trade between the Pittsburgh Penguins and San Jose Sharks. Lavoie notes that the Canadiens appear to be working on a deal to move DeSmith in a follow-up trade.

Lavoie tweeted, “Kent Hughes asked Casey DeSmith to be patient. He still could be traded to another team or the @CanadiensMTL are open to make another move to make room to DeSmith in MTL.”