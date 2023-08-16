Oilers Should Consider DeSmith As Campbell’s Replacement

The Edmonton Oilers still have a few holes in their lineup they need to work on filling. With the new additions of Connor Brown and Lane Pederson to play roles the team needed, as well as adding depth players in Ben Gleason and Drake Caggiula, who will be called upon in any event of injuries, the team is looking stronger than it ever has, and has the potential to be a real Stanley Cup contender for the 2023-24 season.

One issue the Oilers still have though, is their goaltending tandem. Stuart Skinner played exceptionally well for the Oilers and won the starting job over Jack Campbell, who was expected to be the team’s long-term solution to their goaltending issue. Unfortunately, Campbell hasn’t panned out with the Oilers, and with four years left on his contract, it would be no surprise if the team looks at moving him.

One scenario that could come to fruition is the Oilers dumping Campbell to a rebuilding team with a draft pick in exchange for a new goaltender. The Oilers may have to take a bad contract along with it, but this could be something they’re willing to do if Campbell doesn’t bounce back during the 2023-24 season. The exact scenario I’m considering is the Oilers moving Campbell to the Montreal Canadiens with a second-round pick in exchange for Casey DeSmith.

DeSmith was recently involved in the three-team trade that saw Erik Karlsson finally get traded from the San Jose Sharks, and he ended up on the Pittsburgh Penguins. DeSmith, however, was traded to the Habs along with teammate Jeff Petry. Petry was recently traded to the Detroit Red Wings, and it wouldn’t surprise me if DeSmith was the next one moved out of Montreal, so why not consider a Campbell for DeSmith swap?

DeSmith vs Campbell

DeSmith is a 32-year-old left-handed goaltender from Rochester, New York, who, up until his recent trade, spent his entire career with the Penguins after he joined their organization in the 2015-16 season. With 134 NHL games under his belt, DeSmith has posted a 2.81 goals against average (GAA) with a .912 save percentage (SV%).

Casey DeSmith with the Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Campbell is a 31-year-old left-handed goaltender from Port Huron, Michigan, who was drafted in the first round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Dallas Stars at 11th overall. He has 171 games under his belt, posting a 2.72 GAA with a .910 SV% while having played for four different teams, including the Stars, Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Los Angeles Kings.

Campbell is coming off a very rough season, having posted a 3.41 GAA with a .888 SV% through 36 games played with the Oilers, while DeSmith is coming off of a similarly rough season with slightly better stats. He posted a 3.17 GAA with a .905 SV% through 38 games played.

Looking at their careers, Campbell and DeSmith are on incredibly similar paths and share the same role at the moment. A serviceable backup goaltender who’s going through a struggle on the ice. The big difference between the two is their contracts. Campbell makes an average annual value of $5 million, while DeSmith only makes $1.8 million. The value for DeSmith is fantastic, making him an attractive pickup for contending teams, and while Campbell is still a good goaltender, his contract doesn’t back that up.

How Would A Trade Work?

As mentioned earlier, the two sides would have to try and make the money work. I would assume the Habs would want the Oilers to take back a bad contract or retain some money on Campbell’s contract, which they don’t want to do. Ideally, I think the Oilers would be willing to move Campbell to the Habs along with a second-round draft selection in exchange for DeSmith.

Jack Campbell, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Unfortunately, I do believe the Habs would try, and bring Joel Armia into the deal, even with the draft pick. His $3.4 million cap hit is something the Canadiens have been trying to move for a number of seasons but have been unsuccessful. If the Oilers were willing to do the Habs a solid and take it on, this deal would be done in no time, but the Oilers are in no position where that makes sense.

Hopefully, the two sides can make something work. A tandem of Skinner and DeSmith seems a lot more trustworthy than one of Skinner and Campbell. The Habs, who are rebuilding, would get extra draft capital and likely their future starter in Campbell if he is able to flourish with the Canadiens and find his confidence again.