It’s Not Time to Give Up on Maple Leafs’ Ilya Samsonov Yet

On Monday night, I watched the Vancouver Canucks play the Chicago Blackhawks. No surprise, the Canucks – the team that sits atop the NHL standings as I write this – won the game. Perhaps the bigger surprise was that Blackhawks goalie Petr Mrazek played a strong road game and held the high-flying Canucks to only two goals.

Mrazek was signed by the Toronto Maple Leafs on July 28, 2021, to share the crease with then-Maple Leafs starter Jack Campbell, who turned out to be an All-Star that season. While it seemed like a good idea at the time, Mrazek was injured and never gained any traction with the Maple Leafs.

He suffered through a tough season in Toronto and was traded by then-general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas on July 7, 2022, with a first-round pick in the 2022 Draft to the Blackhawks for a second-round pick in the same draft that turned into Fraser Minten. (Funny how all that worked, given Minten’s success with the team so far.)

Petr Mrazek, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

I’m sure most Maple Leafs fans believed they had seen the last of Mrazek in the NHL after that bad season. Yet, on Monday night, he was the starter and played well, keeping his injury-riddled team in the game.

In 32 games this season, his record is 12-17-1, but he has a goals-against average (GAA) of 3.01 and a save percentage of .907. He’s been good – much better than most expected. He could become a trade deadline acquisition; however, perhaps not with the Maple Leafs.

NHL Goalies Have Ups and Downs

My point is that NHL goalies have ups and downs. Mrazek was down, and now, he’s playing relatively well for the second-worst team (points-wise) in the NHL. On the other hand, that season’s All-Star goalie, Campbell, is now toiling in the minors. This season with the Edmonton Oilers, Campbell played five games with a record of 1-4, a GAA of 4.50, and a save percentage of .873. He’s starting to do better in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors, where he has a 8-6-0 record with a GAA of 3.03 and a save percentage of .904.

Meanwhile, Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov, who had a stellar season in 2022-23, is treading water in Toronto. Last season, he played 42 games, had two shutouts, and put up a GAA of 2.33, with a save percentage of .919.

But, in 17 games in 2023-24, his GAA has increased by 1.36 goals a game to 3.69, and his save percentage has dropped more than .50 saves to .866. Samsonov played so poorly that he was waived and no one picked him up. He finally returned this week to win his first game since Dec. 9. Is he back for good? Who knows?

Samsonov Isn’t the Only Goalie Who’s Fallen on Tough Times: Some Return to Top Form

There are times when NHL goalies experience downturns in performance or struggle to stop shots. The list of factors that can cause these funks is long.

Yet, they do return to form. Sometimes hard work with goalie coaches can help. Sometimes video work to refine techniques helps. Some goalies have mental re-sets by taking a break or by seeking counselling. Yesterday, it was reported that Samsonov’s father (who has nothing to do with hockey) had given him encouraging advice on fighting through troubles. [This interview where Samsonov talks about this advice can be seen in the video above.]

Three Goalies Who Have Fallen and Returned to Form

There are many examples of goalies who have experienced periods of inconsistency or struggled at some point in their careers, only to bounce back and maintain a high level of performance in the NHL.

First, Devan Dubnyk was drafted by the Oilers and had some solid seasons there. Yet, he faced challenging seasons early on and only revitalized his career when he moved to the Minnesota Wild. After being traded to the Wild during the 2014-2015 season, Dubnyk posted great numbers playing many many games (twice playing 67 games in a season) and established himself as one of the NHL’s top goalies of his time.

New York Rangers’ Pavel Buchnevich scores on Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk. (AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid)

Second, Sergei Bobrovsky is a two-time Vezina Trophy winner. However, he had uneven performances early in his career. His rebound came when he moved to the Columbus Blue Jackets, and he’s continued his strong play with the Florida Panthers. Maple Leafs fans learned just how good Bobrovsky can be during the second round of the 2023 Playoffs.

Third, Maple Leafs first-round draft pick (21st overall in 2005) Tuukka Rask became a successful veteran with the Boston Bruins. He too faced scrutiny and criticism early on and during his career. However, he consistently bounced back and played a crucial role in the Bruins’ success for a decade. Before his career was finished, he had put up 308 wins.

Such examples suggest that a goalie can be down but come back to have a hugely successful NHL career. The nature of the position comes with ups and downs, and goalies can overcome challenges in several different ways. These, as noted, include mental re-sets, adjustments to their playing style, and changes in their environment.

Samsonov Shines in Solid Performance Against Vancouver

On Sunday, against the Seattle Kraken, Samsonov had a solid performance, particularly in the third period. Despite facing only a few shots early, he showed he was ready and focused by making spectacular saves when he was tested. His ability to stay sharp, even during periods of limited action, showed his bounce-back ability.

While his game had only a couple of highlight-reel moments, his performance was solid. While 16 saves might not seem like a ton of work, he did his job. At least for one night, he reminded fans of his standout play from last season, which is a reassuring sign.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Can Samsonov become a reliable and composed Maple Leafs goalie once again? Of course, he can. There are many other examples of goalies who’ve been down and bounced back.

Will he be that goalie this season? That is another question. Still, his last game is a reminder that he can step up and make tough saves and, by doing so, contribute to the Maple Leafs’ success on the ice. It isn’t time to give up on Samsonov quite yet.