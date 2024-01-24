Five 2018 Canadian World Juniors Players Told to Surrender

The Globe and Mail (subscription required) reported on Wednesday that five players from Canada’s 2018 World Junior hockey team have been directed by the London Police Services to surrender in connection with allegations of sexual assault. None of the names of the players have been released, nor have these players officially been charged. The calls to surrender are linked to an alleged group sexual assault on a woman in June 2018, following a Hockey Canada gala in London.

When sources, including Daily Faceoff, contacted the London Police Service, it was told they had no further information to provide. They noted, “We are unable to provide an update at this time… When there is further information to share regarding this investigation, we will be in contact with media outlets.”

Breaking: Five members of the 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to London, Ont., police to face charges of sexual assault, The Globe and Mail reports, citing unnamed sources.

— Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) January 24, 2024

The charges revolve around an alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2018 team and a woman identified as E.M. In 2019, the London Police initiated an investigation allegations, ultimately closing it without pressing charges. However, the alleged victim pursued legal action, leading to a discreet multimillion-dollar settlement by Hockey Canada. This turn of events went very public and prompted a complete overhaul of the organization’s Board of Directors and leadership.

In May 2022, court documents showed that Hockey Canada had settled a $3.55 million lawsuit against the association, the CHL, and eight unnamed former CHL players.

This prompted a parliamentary committee to hold hearings, demanding transparency from Hockey Canada, all while sponsors severed ties, leading to a significant shakeup in Hockey Canada’s leadership. Since that time, this story and the impending outcome of a further investigation has lingered and surrounded a handful of players who were once part of that 2018 team.

No Official Connection to Players Who Recently Left Their Respective NHL Teams

While nothing has been officially announced by the NHL, nor their respective teams where players are linked, connections are being made regarding this announcement and the timing of leaves for both Carter Hart and Dillon Dube. Reports were that Hart was granted and indefinite leave from the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, while Dube was said to be taking time away from the Calgary Flames for personal mental health reasons.

On Wednesday, the New Jersey Devils announced that forward Michael McLeod and defenseman Cal Foote have both been granted indefinite leave of absences. Finally, Alex Formenton was also granted leave by his team in Switzerland and permitted to travel back to Canada.

All were part of that 2018 World Juniors team.

Flyers’ GM Daniel Briere held a media conference on Wednesday and made a statement, saying, “We are aware of this morning’s press reports … We will respond appropriately when the outcomes of the investigations are made public. The NHL has been very clear that teams should refer all investigation related questions to them.”

We will have further reports as more information becomes available.

