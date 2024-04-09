Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Islanders – 4/9/24

The New York Rangers take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
RANGERS (53-21-4) at ISLANDERS (35-27-15)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG 2
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko
Barclay Goodrow — Jonny Brodzinski — Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson — Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Matt Rempe, Chad Ruhwedel, Zac Jones
Injured: None
Status report
- Roslovic will play after being a healthy scratch for a 5-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday and will replace Rempe, a forward.
Islanders projected lineup
Casey Cizikas — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal
Simon Holmstrom — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Pierre Engvall
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly — Robert Bortuzzo
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Sebastian Aho, Hudson Fasching
Injured: None
Status report
- Varlamov will make his fifth start in seven games.
