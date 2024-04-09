Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Islanders – 4/9/24

The New York Rangers take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

RANGERS (53-21-4) at ISLANDERS (35-27-15)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG 2

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko

Barclay Goodrow — Jonny Brodzinski — Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Matt Rempe, Chad Ruhwedel, Zac Jones

Injured: None

Status report

Roslovic will play after being a healthy scratch for a 5-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday and will replace Rempe, a forward.

Islanders projected lineup

Casey Cizikas — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal

Simon Holmstrom — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Pierre Engvall

Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly — Robert Bortuzzo

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Sebastian Aho, Hudson Fasching

Injured: None

Status report

Varlamov will make his fifth start in seven games.

