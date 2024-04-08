Current New York Rangers on Pace to Become Franchise Legends

In the hallowed halls of Madison Square Garden, the New York Rangers celebrate their most legendary players by retiring their numbers, a tribute that immortalizes their contributions to the franchise forever. The list of those who have achieved this honor reads like a who’s who of hockey greatness: Ed Giacomin (1), Brian Leetch (2), Harry Howell (3), Rod Gilbert (7), Andy Bathgate and Adam Graves (9), Mark Messier and Vic Hadfield (11), Jean Ratelle (19), Henrik Lundqvist (30), and Mike Richter (35). These players, through their exceptional skill, leadership, and dedication, have left an indelible mark on the Rangers’ legacy, their numbers forever hanging in the rafters as symbols of excellence.

As the New York Rangers continue their storied journey, a new generation of players seeks to carve their own legends. Some current players stand on the precipice of greatness, categorized by their current trajectory toward achieving this rare honor. At the forefront, “Destined for the Rafters” highlights Chris Kreider, a player whose impact and leadership echo the legends before him. Following closely are Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin in “On the Right Path,” showcasing prodigious talent that could one day earn them a place among the Garden’s immortals.

“Nearly There” features Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad, players whose remarkable achievements suggest they may soon join the ranks of the retired numbers. Jacob Trouba, in “Outside Chances,” demonstrates the potential for being the captain of a Stanley Cup winner that could see his legacy celebrated. Finally, “Long Road Ahead” introduces Alexis Lafrenière, a young star whose burgeoning career holds the promise of future greatness.

This exploration through the lens of potential and legacy seeks to bridge the gap between the Rangers’ illustrious past and its bright future, pondering who among the current roster might one day see their numbers ascend to join those already hanging in the rafters of Madison Square Garden, a testament to their enduring impact on the franchise.

Destined for the Rafters

Chris Kreider

In the pantheon of New York Rangers greats, Kreider’s name is increasingly mentioned not just as a standout player, but as a living legend in the making. Since his electrifying debut during the 2012 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Kreider has embodied the spirit, resilience, and excellence that define a Rangers legend. With a blend of speed, power, and an unyielding competitive edge, he has forged a path that could very well lead to his number hanging in Madison Square Garden’s storied rafters.

Kreider’s impressive tenure with the Rangers has positioned him prominently in the team’s record books. Currently, he stands as the third-highest goal scorer in Rangers history, netting 303 goals. This achievement places him just 33 goals shy of surpassing Jean Ratelle and 104 behind the leading scorer, Rod Gilbert. With 547 points, Kreider ranks tenth among all Rangers, showcasing his consistent contribution to the team’s offensive efforts.

Kreider’s presence is equally felt in terms of longevity; he is tied for 10th in games played with 811 appearances, a testament to his durability and importance to the team. To eclipse Harry Howell’s record of 1,160 games, Kreider would need to continue his career with the Rangers for slightly more than four additional full seasons. His prowess extends to special teams as well, where he is just seven power-play goals away from overtaking Camille Henry’s record, underlining Kreider’s clutch scoring ability.

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In the postseason, Kreider’s impact is even more pronounced. He’s on the cusp of becoming the Rangers’ most seasoned playoff performer, trailing Lundqvist by just 13 games for the all-time lead in playoff appearances. Kreider already holds the franchise records for playoff goals and power-play goals during the postseason, a clear indicator of his ability to elevate his game when it matters most. Moreover, he is only 15 points behind Leetch for the top spot in playoff points, a gap that underscores Kreider’s significant contributions to the Rangers’ postseason successes.

Kreider’s remarkable journey with the New York Rangers is a testament to his indelible impact on the franchise. Standing among the pantheon of Rangers greats, his achievements underscore a career defined by consistent excellence, resilience, and an unwavering dedication to the game. Kreider’s ascent in the Rangers’ record books — from his goal-scoring prowess to his playoff heroics — reflects not just a player with remarkable skill, but a leader whose presence elevates the team in moments great and small.

As he continues to etch his name into the annals of Rangers history, Kreider’s legacy is one of a player whose contributions extend beyond the ice. His leadership, community involvement, and role as a mentor to younger players embody the spirit of what it means to be a Ranger. With each game, goal, and playoff appearance, he cements his case not just as one of the greatest to have worn the Rangers jersey, but as a candidate whose number deserves to hang in the rafters.

The path ahead for Kreider with the Rangers is not merely about breaking records or accumulating personal accolades; it is about continuing to build a legacy that inspires future generations of Rangers. In the years to come, the prospect of seeing number 20 join the legendary figures above the ice in Madison Square Garden is not only a possibility but a fitting tribute to a player who has given his all to the Rangers.

On the Right Path

Adam Fox

Fox has rapidly established himself as a cornerstone of the Rangers’ defense, blending skill, intelligence, and poise into a formidable presence on the ice. Since his debut, Fox has not only lived up to expectations but also exceeded them, quickly becoming one of the NHL’s elite defensemen.

His technical prowess and strategic mindset have been pivotal in games, allowing him to control the pace of play and make critical decisions under pressure. Fox’s ability to read the game has made him a key player in both offensive and defensive scenarios, contributing significantly to the Rangers’ success.

In his relatively short tenure with the team, Fox has already accumulated numerous accolades, including the Norris Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s top defenseman. This achievement not only highlights his individual skill but also underscores his importance to the Rangers’ defensive lineup.

Fox’s offensive contributions are equally noteworthy. His knack for setting up plays and contributing to goals, whether through precise passing or by scoring himself, adds a dynamic layer to the Rangers’ attack. His point totals from the blue line are impressive, reflecting his role as an offensive catalyst and his ability to perform in clutch situations.

Adam Fox, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Defensively, Fox’s intelligence shines. He exhibits exceptional positioning, anticipation, and puck control, which disrupts opposing offenses and transitions the play in favor of the Rangers. His commitment to defense is evident in his shot-blocking and takeaway statistics, highlighting his all-around game and dedication to team success.

On the power play, Fox is instrumental in quarterbacking the Rangers’ setup, showcasing his vision and passing acuity. His calm demeanor and decision-making skills under pressure enable them to maximize their opportunities and maintain a threat during man-advantage situations.

Fox’s ascent as a cornerstone of theRangers’ defense highlights a player whose career trajectory seems destined for legendary status. With a Norris Trophy already under his belt and a critical role in both the Rangers’ offense and defense, Fox’s impact is undeniable. His exceptional play, marked by strategic intelligence and technical prowess, has quickly elevated him among the NHL’s elite defensemen.

As long as Fox maintains his high level of play and remains with the Rangers, the idea of his number being retired by the franchise becomes overwhelmingly likely. His continued excellence and dedication to the team’s success are the very qualities that could see his number join the esteemed ranks of those already hanging in the rafters.

Igor Shesterkin

Shesterkin has quickly ascended to become one of the most electrifying goaltenders in the NHL, embodying the cornerstone of the Rangers’ aspirations for future success. His exceptional skill set — characterized by remarkable reflexes, composure under pressure, and an innate ability to anticipate opponents’ moves — has not only endeared him to fans but also instilled confidence in his team and led to a Vezina Trophy win. As Shesterkin navigates through his career, the expectation is not just for him to maintain his high level of play but to continue evolving, ensuring that his trajectory remains upward.

For Shesterkin to cement his legacy with the Rangers, consistency is key. His performances have already showcased his potential to be one of the league’s elite goaltenders, but to truly realize this potential, he must sustain this excellence over the course of his career. The greats of the game are distinguished not just by their peaks but by their ability to remain at the pinnacle over many seasons. Shesterkin’s challenge will be to replicate his high standards season after season, a feat that would solidify his status as a franchise goaltender.

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Playing his entire career with the Rangers would offer Shesterkin the unique opportunity to etch his name into the annals of the team’s storied history. Legends are often defined by their loyalty and dedication to a single cause, and Shesterkin has the chance to become synonymous with the Rangers, a beacon of hope and excellence for the franchise. This path involves not just personal accolades but leading the team to collective glory, embodying the spirit and passion that Rangers fans cherish.

Shesterkin is on the right track to join Giacomin, Richter, and Lundqvist, demonstrating not just the technical skills required of a top goaltender but also the mental fortitude and leadership qualities that inspire teammates. His presence in the net is a reassuring constant and a foundation upon which the team can build its success. To maintain this trajectory, Shesterkin must embrace the challenges that come with being the last line of defense, continuously refining his game and adapting to the ever-evolving landscape of the NHL.

Nearly There

Artemi Panarin

Panarin, since joining the New York Rangers, has not just been a great addition to the team but a transformational figure, propelling himself into the heart of Rangers lore. Remarkably, Panarin has ascended to 16th all-time in points scored for the franchise, a testament to his scoring prowess and his ability to elevate the play of those around him. This achievement underlines his significance to the team and places him among some of the most illustrious names in Rangers history. However, for a player like Panarin, who has not spent as much time with the Rangers as others on this list, individual accolades and regular-season success are just part of the narrative. The true measure of his legacy will likely hinge on his ability to lead the Rangers to playoff glory, specifically, capturing the Stanley Cup and potentially earning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the playoffs.

Panarin’s journey with the Rangers has been marked by moments of individual brilliance, showcasing his skill, vision, and clutch scoring ability. Yet, in the crucible of the NHL playoffs, these moments take on an even greater significance. Playoff success has a way of defining careers, turning stars into legends, and etching names into the fabric of a franchise forever. For Panarin, leading the Rangers to a Stanley Cup victory would not only cement his place in the annals of the team’s history but could also make a compelling case for his number to be retired.

Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The pursuit of a Stanley Cup and the Conn Smythe Trophy represents the pinnacle of NHL achievement, a feat that requires not just individual excellence but the ability to galvanize a team towards a common goal. For Panarin, this challenge is as much about leadership and inspiration as it is about skill on the ice. His journey with the Rangers is a narrative of ambition and aspiration, of striving to transcend the boundaries of personal success to achieve something enduring for the team.

As Panarin continues to etch his name into the Rangers’ storied legacy, the expectations are high. The milestones he has already achieved speak to his talent and impact on the team. Yet, the quest for playoff success looms large as the ultimate barometer of his legacy. In this endeavor, Panarin has the opportunity to not just be remembered as a great player but to be immortalized as a Rangers legend, his number hanging from the rafters as a symbol of excellence, determination, and triumph.

Mika Zibanejad

Zibanejad’s stats offer a clear testament to his impact: sitting at 11th in both points (523) and goals (230) in the franchise’s storied history, and impressively 5th in power-play goals (101). These figures not only spotlight his scoring acuity but also his critical role in the team’s offensive strategies, especially in leveraging power-play opportunities to the Rangers’ advantage.

Yet, the narrative for Zibanejad, and indeed the anticipation surrounding his career, pivots crucially on the playoffs. It is here, in the crucible of postseason play, that Zibanejad’s ability to elevate his game becomes paramount. The playoffs demand a synthesis of skill, leadership, and clutch performance — a trifecta Zibanejad is more than capable of delivering. As the Rangers look to deepen their playoff runs, Zibanejad’s role transcends his regular-season contributions, embodying the potential to be the linchpin in a championship quest.

Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In contrast to the broader team dynamics, Zibanejad’s personal playoff narrative is ripe for definition. A heightened postseason performance from him could shift the narrative from being a consistent regular-season force to becoming a legendary figure in Rangers lore, particularly if such efforts culminate in a Stanley Cup victory. Playoff hockey, with its heightened intensity and margin for error razor-thin, offers Zibanejad the ultimate stage to amplify his legacy.

Zibanejad’s path forward involves not just maintaining his high level of play but also seizing the moments that define careers. The challenge is clear: translate regular-season excellence into playoff legend. Achieving this not only demands scoring prowess but also resilience, leadership, and the ability to inspire and elevate teammates during the most critical moments hockey has to offer.

The quest for Zibanejad isn’t merely about personal accolades but about etching his name into the pantheon of Rangers greats through postseason heroics. As he continues to push his limits, the narrative that unfolds will be one of a player who transcended regular-season achievements to become a pivotal figure in the Rangers’ pursuit of glory. This journey, distinct from the regular-season exploits, offers Zibanejad the chance to redefine his legacy with the Rangers, transforming from a key player to a playoff legend whose impact resonates through the annals of the franchise’s history.

Outside Chances

Jacob Trouba

Within the framework of the Rangers’ storied history, the prospect of Trouba’s number being retired and ascending to the rafters, while highly ambitious, underscores a profound recognition of leadership and team success. This honor represents a pinnacle of acknowledgment that remains an exceptional challenge, especially for Trouba.

Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The path to such a rare and distinguished honor for Trouba hinges on an extraordinary achievement: captaining the Rangers to a Stanley Cup victory. This monumental task, steeped in the high stakes of NHL competition and the demanding expectations of one of the league’s most passionate fanbases, places a unique spotlight on Trouba’s role within the team. His leadership, both on and off the ice, becomes a critical element in the quest for championship glory, a journey that requires not just individual excellence but the galvanization of the entire roster toward a common, lofty goal.

Given the historical context and the stringent criteria typically associated with retiring a player’s number, the prospect for Trouba is indeed a long shot. The Rangers’ tradition of retiring numbers is a testament to the extraordinary contributions and impact of its most iconic players. Acknowledging the improbability of this scenario does not diminish the importance of Trouba’s role or the potential for his leadership to make a significant impact. Instead, it frames the conversation within a realistic perspective, highlighting the rarity and significance of the honor in the context of the team’s history.

Long Road Ahead

Alexis Lafrenière

Lafrenière, the New York Rangers’ 2020 first-overall pick, is embarking on a journey that many hope will lead to a storied career with the franchise. In his fourth season, Lafrenière is experiencing a significant breakout, amassing 56 points with a balanced contribution of 27 goals and 29 assists. This surge in performance is a glimpse into the potential that Lafrenière possesses, suggesting a bright future ahead. For a player with such high expectations, this season could be the foundational step toward a legacy with the Rangers that could, one day, see number 13 immortalized in the rafters.

Lafrenière’s path to such an honor is, admittedly, a long road filled with challenges and demands for consistent excellence. To achieve the rare distinction of having his number retired, Lafrenière would need to sustain, and likely elevate, his current level of performance over many years. This entails not only leading in regular-season play but also making significant contributions during the playoffs, where heroes are forged and legends are born. Given the high standards set by the legends of the past, Lafrenière’s potential role in leading the Rangers to playoff success and, ultimately, to a Stanley Cup victory, would be pivotal in cementing his legacy.

Alexis Lafrenière, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Furthermore, as Lafrenière’s role within the team evolves, so too will his opportunities to impact the game. An anticipated increase in power-play time presents a golden opportunity for Lafrenière to boost his point totals and become a key figure in the Rangers’ special teams. His ability to capitalize on these opportunities will be critical in his journey toward becoming one of the franchise’s all-time greats.

Yet, the consideration of Lafrenière’s number being retired by the Rangers is predicated on a future that remains to be fully written. His trajectory, while promising, requires a commitment to growth, resilience in the face of the inevitable challenges of a professional hockey career, and a dedication to contributing to the team’s success in a meaningful way. The possibility of number 13 hanging in the rafters is a testament to the potential seen in Lafrenière, but achieving such an honor will demand exceptional dedication and performance.

As Lafrenière continues to develop and carve out his niche with rhw Rangers, the expectations for his future will undoubtedly remain high. The “long road ahead” is both a challenge and an opportunity — an opportunity to build on his early successes, to strive for greatness, and to perhaps, one day, join the pantheon of Rangers legends whose numbers serve as a lasting tribute to their contributions to the franchise.

From the Ice to Eternity

In the hallowed halls of Madison Square Garden, the echoes of past New York Rangers triumphs mingle with the anticipation of future glories. Securing a spot among the rafters, where a player’s number is retired, is an accolade reserved for those who have left an indelible mark through extraordinary skill, leadership, and a lasting impact on the franchise and its fans. It is a path defined by the relentless pursuit of excellence, both on the ice and within the community.

Kreider, Fox, Shesterkin, Panarin, Zibanejad, Trouba, and Lafrenière are each navigating this journey, aiming to embed their legacies into the fabric of the Rangers. Their efforts and achievements are crafting the current chapter of the Rangers’ storied history, suggesting the emergence of new legends whose names may one day be celebrated alongside the greats of the past.