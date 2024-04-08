Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Maple Leafs – 4/6/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight at Scotiabank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
PENGUINS (36-30-11) at MAPLE LEAFS (44-23-9)
7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS2, SN-PIT
Penguins projected lineup
Drew O’Connor — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Rickard Rakell
Reilly Smith — Lars Eller — Emil Bemstrom
Jesse Puljujarvi — Jeff Carter — Valtteri Puustinen
Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Sam Poulin
Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand), Noel Acciari (lower body), John Ludvig (illness), Ryan Graves (concussion)
Status report
- Nedeljkovic will make his ninth straight start.
- Letang did not participate in the morning skate because of maintenance but will be available.
- Shea had immigration issues and is in Buffalo but is expected to make it to Toronto in time to play.
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Auston Matthews — Max Domi
Bobby McMann — John Tavares — Mitch Marner
Matthew Knies — Pontus Holmberg — William Nylander
Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin
Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe
Mark Giordano — TJ Brodie
Ilya Samsonov
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor, Conor Timmins, Nicholas Robertson
Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Joel Edmundson (undisclosed), Matt Murray (hip), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)
Status report
- The Maple Leafs will use the same lineup as they did in their 4-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.
