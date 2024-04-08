Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Maple Leafs – 4/6/24

by

The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight at Scotiabank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

PENGUINS (36-30-11) at MAPLE LEAFS (44-23-9)

7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS2, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Drew O’Connor — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith — Lars Eller — Emil Bemstrom

Jesse Puljujarvi — Jeff Carter — Valtteri Puustinen

Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Sam Poulin

Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand), Noel Acciari (lower body), John Ludvig (illness), Ryan Graves (concussion)

Status report

  • Nedeljkovic will make his ninth straight start.
  • Letang did not participate in the morning skate because of maintenance but will be available.
  • Shea had immigration issues and is in Buffalo but is expected to make it to Toronto in time to play.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Auston Matthews — Max Domi

Bobby McMann — John Tavares — Mitch Marner

Matthew Knies — Pontus Holmberg — William Nylander

Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin

Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe

Mark Giordano — TJ Brodie

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor, Conor Timmins, Nicholas Robertson

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Joel Edmundson (undisclosed), Matt Murray (hip), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)

Status report

  • The Maple Leafs will use the same lineup as they did in their 4-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

