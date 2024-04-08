Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Marner & Bunting

The Pittsburgh Penguins are riding a four-game winning streak and are coming into town tonight determined to solidify their playoff position against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs have already secured a playoff spot and are looking to enhance their preparation for the postseason. They will likely meet the Florida Panthers in the first round.

It’s always fun when these two good friends – former Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas and current Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe’s teams meet. This game has more on the line for the Penguins than for the Maple Leafs, but that doesn’t mean the Maple Leafs won’t come out playing hard.

Related: Maple Leafs Moving Away From Kyle Dubas’ Roster Philosophies

Recently, changes in how the Maple Leafs think their game has been evident under the influence of new GM Brad Treliving. Treliving’s preference for a defensive-first mindset aligns closely with coach Keefe’s coaching philosophy, shaping the team’s identity and strategy. This contrasts with Dubas’ approach to team-building when he was the Maple Leafs GM, which was a more aggressive puck-possession game.

As the Maple Leafs evolved under Treliving’s influence this season, philosophical differences have emerged between Keefe’s coaching style and Dubas’ approach. Treliving’s strategy involved adding size and physicality strategically at the trade deadline while preserving future draft assets, emphasizing a blend of defensive depth and offensive skill that resonates with Keefe’s philosophy.

Sheldon Keefe, Head Coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Although the proof is in the pudding, there’s a sense that the Maple Leafs might have a more robust and deeper defense ready to engage the physicality of the playoffs. We’ll see when the playoffs come.

Item One: Three Things for Maple Leafs Fans to Watch in Tonight’s Game

There are three things that Maple Leafs fans should keep an eye out for in the game tonight. First, Auston Matthews is closing in on a remarkable milestone with his pursuit of a 70-goal season. With 64 goals already under in the bag, can Matthews continue his scoring prowess and potentially tie or break the modern-era record for goals in a season?

Second, coach Keefe has made strategic line adjustments, splitting Matthews and Marner while dropping William Nylander to the third line. How will these changes impact the team’s offensive dynamics and depth heading into the playoffs?

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Third, after missing 12 games due to injury, Mitch Marner returned to action against Montreal. In that game, he contributed a milestone assist that put him fifth in franchise history in all-time assist totals. Perhaps more interesting is Marner’s impact on Matthews’ 70-goal quest. How will his presence impact the team’s overall performance? Furthermore, could his chemistry alongside Matthews help increase his chances for NHL history?

Item Two: Penguins Players to Watch in Tonight’s Game

One player Maple Leafs fans might want to watch is goalie Alex Nedeljkovic. He’s been crucial in the Penguins’ recent success, winning four straight starts and securing a key victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning with 30 saves. Despite a challenging third period, Nedeljkovic’s steady play has propelled him to a 7-0-2 record in his last 10 outings, with a 2.52 goals-against-average (GAA) and a .915 save percentage. With the Penguins now holding a playoff spot, Nedeljkovic’s play will be vital in maintaining their position amidst a tight race in the Eastern Conference standings.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Samsonov Nominated for the Bill Masterton Trophy

Daily Faceoff lists Nedeljkovic as the starter against Ilya Samsonov; however, neither is confirmed for the game.

A second player to watch is former Maple Leafs pest Michael Bunting. After signing with the Carolina Hurricanes in the offseason, Bunting was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 7, with the rights to Cruz Lucius, Vasily Ponomarev, Ville Koivunen, a first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Jake Guentzel and Ty Smith went to the Hurricanes.

Michael Bunting, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In 16 games since going to Pittsburgh, Bunting has hit the ice skating with five goals and eight assists for 13 points. He recorded three points in his last game against the Lightning, including the game-winning goal and two assists. He has scored four goals and 12 points in the previous 12 games. He’s closing in on his third straight 20-goal season and needs just two more counts in the remaining five games to hit that mark. He should be motivated to play well in front of his hometown fans.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs have a busy schedule with six games remaining in the regular season. After tonight’s game against the Penguins, they go on the road to face the New Jersey Devils tomorrow. With Wednesday off, the Devils return to Toronto for a rematch on Thursday.

Related: Carey Price: Saying Farewell to a Canadiens Legend

On Saturday, they’ll play their last home game of the season when the Detroit Red Wings come to town. Finally, they hit the road again for their final two games, first in Florida to take on the Panthers and then against the Lightning.

There’s word that the team might camp out in Florida if they are to play the Panthers in round one of the playoffs. But that’s yet to be determined.