NHL Rumors: Sharks, Penguins, Blues, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the San Jose Sharks were the one team among 26 others that was able to sign Collin Graf. Why San Jose? What’s the latest chatter on the Pittsburgh Penguins and Sidney Crosby? Are the St. Louis Blues looking at big offseason changes and possibly trading goaltender Jordan Binnington? Finally, who is on the shortlist for recall with the Edmonton Oilers as they chase down the Pacific Division lead?

Why Sharks Landed Collin Graf

According to TSN, Collin Graf, a college free agent who signed with the San Jose Sharks this past week, garnered interest from 26 teams before ultimately choosing San Jose. Among the final six contenders were the Minnesota Wild, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Colorado Avalanche.

It is being noted that the reason Graf chose the Sharks was because Graf will play a leading role in their promising rebuild and be given ample playing opportunities. It is said those opportunities tipped the scales in their favor and he wasn’t going to be guaranteed anything in other cities. Graf and his agent, Jerry Buckley, conducted Zoom calls with all six teams two weeks prior to reaching a decision.

Latest On Crosby Signing or Being Traded

Larry Brooks of the New York Post notes there are concerns surrounding Sidney Crosby’s potential departure from the Pittsburgh Penguins. With next season marking Crosby’s 20th with the team, Brooks draws comparisons to Martin Brodeur and Mike Modano, both of whom switched teams after two decades.

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Brooks speculates that if Crosby intends to leave, he may inform Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas at the season’s end. He notes:

“If Crosby does ask out, presumably he would alert GM Kyle Dubas after the season so the Penguins would be able to trade him over the summer to a contender — say, Colorado, Tampa Bay or, who knows, Vegas? Again, though, that’s not anticipated. Crosby is expected to remain in Pittsburgh, putting up seasons for the ages.”

Despite these speculations, the prevailing expectation is that the 36-year-old Penguins captain will opt for a contract extension early in the summer. This move aligns with efforts for an accelerated roster reconstruction, aiming to maintain Crosby’s leadership as the team goes through an important period.

Blues Might Examine Offseason Binnington Trade

The St. Louis Blues could be on the cusp of significant changes. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman suggested on the 32 Thoughts Podcast that GM Doug Armstrong has a desire to perform major surgery on the team, indicating a significant overhaul may be imminent.

Among potential moves, the future of Blues’ goaltender Jordan Binnington raises eyebrows. Friedman suggests that despite Binnington’s contributions, he could be among players potentially leaving St. Louis, given his contractual situation. This scenario could hinge on the emergence of promising young goalie Joel Hofer, who could factor heavily in Armstrong’s decision-making process.

Binnington does have some pull here. “He’s got a no-trade clause that goes to a partial no-trade…” began Friedman. “I would be curious about what Armstrong would do here.”

Is Dylan Holloway Close to Being Called Up for the Oilers?

The Edmonton Oilers are rolling and catching up to the Vancouver Canucks for the division lead as the regular season winds down. Meanwhile, Dylan Holloway is on an incredible run with the Bakersfield Condors, capped off by a hat trick and a four-point night this weekend. He has 10 goals and 6 assists in 18 games. Many believe he’s close to being called up for Edmonton.

Allan Mitchell of the Athletic writes: