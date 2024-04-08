Celebrating Calvin Pickard’s Remarkable Season With the Oilers

Calvin Pickard is having a standout season with the Edmonton Oilers, and if any NHL goalie has earned their shot, it’s Pickard. His rise is a story marked by the kind of stick-to-it-ness few players have.

Pickard Was Chosen 24 Years Ago in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft

The Colorado Avalanche drafted Pickard in the second round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. He began his professional career in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Seattle Thunderbirds. Over his career, he’s spent four seasons in the WHL, eight seasons in the American Hockey League (AHL), and even part of the 2020-21 season playing in Vienna in the Austrian League. If you look up “hockey nomad” in the dictionary, you will find Pickard’s photo.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs Patrick Marleau scores his team’s third goal on Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Calvin Pickard. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)

Still, despite not landing anywhere permanent, Pickard’s journey showed promise, and he put up some impressive save percentages. He made his NHL debut with the Avalanche during the 2014-15 season when he showed remarkable skill by putting up a .932 save percentage in 16 games, even though he lost more games than he won. However, Pickard was on a yo-yo between the AHL and several NHL teams – ever on the move. Overall, he played for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, and Detroit Red Wings.

Related: 10 Biggest Oilers Draft Busts Since 2000

Pickard’s draft pick rights were traded from the Los Angeles Kings to the Avalanche on June 26, 2010, in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2010 Draft (Tyler Toffoli) and a fourth-round pick (Alex Theriau). After being claimed by the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft on June 21, 2017, Pickard was soon traded to the Maple Leafs on October 6, 2017, in exchange for Tobias Lindberg and a sixth-round pick in the 2018 Draft (Peter Diliberatore).

Calvin Pickard, Grand Rapids Griffins (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Following a brief stint with the Maple Leafs, Pickard was claimed off waivers by the Flyers on October 2, 2018, and then by the Coyotes on November 29, 2018. He later signed with the Red Wings on July 1, 2019, and played in their system for three seasons before signing with the Oilers on July 13, 2022.

Pickard’s 2023-24 Season With the Oilers

This season, Pickard has found success. His play has shown that he can be a consistently reliable backup NHL goalie.

February 2024 found Pickard on a hot streak. He won six straight starts dating from December 2023. During this stretch, he posted impressive numbers [a 2.16 goals-against average (GAA) and a .916 save percentage] when he was called on as Stuart Skinner’s backup.

Related: Connor Bedard & the History of 18-Year-Old NHL Rookies

However, like any goalie, Pickard faced some challenges during the season. In late February, he allowed three goals on 19 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Recently, he gave up five goals in a 5-0 shutout at the hands of the Dallas Stars. Still, even with these losses, Pickard’s overall play remained strong.

After Pickard’s Win Against the Flames, He Spoke With Scott Oake About His Season

Pickard’s most recent game was a win over the Calgary Flames in Saturday’s Battle of Alberta, stopping 33 of 35 shots. The only goals he gave up were two on the power play. With that win, Pickard holds a 12-6-0 record for the season with a 2.38 GAA and a .913 save percentage in a backup role over 20 games.

After Saturday’s game, Pickard spoke with Scott Oake about his career resurgence with the Oilers. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play with the team throughout the season and stressed the importance of seizing opportunities in the NHL. He credited his recent success to being ready when the opportunity arose.

When asked about the possibility of appearing on Hockey Night in Canada’s “After Hours,” Pickard humorously mentioned that he would be available but noted that he might be around 50th on the list. While he remained open to the opportunity, he showed a humble and optimistic outlook.

Pickard especially appreciated his chance to revive his NHL career with the Oilers and his openness about the fact that his success, in a good part, benefitted from playing behind a strong team in Edmonton. He expressed his optimism about the Oilers’ postseason prospects.

Related: 9 Cool Things About Dave Semenko: Edmonton Oilers’ Enforcer

Pickard has had a solid season and won’t take it for granted. As a fan of the underdog, it’s inspiring to see his hard work and perseverance pay off. After working tirelessly to reach this point, watching him thrive with the Oilers is gratifying. Congratulations to Calvin Pickard on his well-deserved success.