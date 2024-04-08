Sharks’ Addition of Collin Graf Adds to Significant Boston Ties

The San Jose Sharks announced on Thursday morning that they had signed top NCAA free agent Collin Graf to an entry-level contract that begins immediately. A native of Lincoln Massachusetts, he adds to the Sharks’ heavy ties with the Boston area. General manager Mike Grier is an alumnus of Boston University, as is head coach David Quinn who both played for and coached their hockey program. Last season, they acquired Harvard alumnus and Southborough native Henry Thrun who has been a mainstay on their blue line this season. Last but not least, they also drafted a current Boston College Eagle, Will Smith, fourth overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Collin Graf, San Jose Sharks (Photo by Andreea Cardani/NHLI via Getty Images)

Graf was a member of the Quinnipiac University Bobcats for the last two seasons and he drastically improved his stock after going undrafted multiple times. He’s been a candidate for the Hobey Baker Award twice, losing last season to Adam Fantilli, who beat out finalists Matthew Knies and Logan Cooley. This season, he was once again a nominee but once again was not a Hat Trick Finalist. Although he’s never been one of the top contenders for the prestigious award, the fact that he was in contention as an undrafted player is meaningful. With that being said though, even those who win the award often aren’t high-end difference makers at the NHL level. It’s best to temper expectations with a player like Graf, he certainly has talent but there are reasons why he went unselected in the draft on multiple occasions.

Lacked Size With Massive Talent

When Graf was draft-eligible, he was undersized and as a result, teams felt like he wouldn’t be able to make it in professional hockey. Now 21 years of age, he had a late growth spurt and has put on a considerable amount of muscle over the past few seasons. He’s currently 6-foot-1 and 194 pounds, which is exactly what NHL teams are looking for. Many GMs around the league are undoubtedly kicking themselves for not selecting such a talented player when he was available in the seventh round on multiple occasions.

Graf had two fantastic seasons with Quinnipiac after transferring from Union College with whom he made his collegiate debut during the 2021-22 season. During the 2022-23 season, he was ECAC Player of the Month on three separate occasions, named to the conference’s first All-Star team, named an NCAA All-American, and won a national championship while leading the team in every major offensive statistic. He had 59 points in 41 games as a sophomore which also turned him into a finalist for the aforementioned Hobey Baker Award.

During the 2023-24 season, Graf played significantly less games. Part of that can be attributed to injury, as he missed four games early in the season, while part of it is also the fact that Quinnipiac didn’t make it to the Frozen Four this season. His scoring numbers improved ever so slightly, from 1.43 points per game last season to 1.44 this time around. He had 49 points in 34 games, leading the team in that regard. He also led Quinnipiac in goals with 22. This time though, he didn’t lead the team in assists as Jacob Quillan who recently signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs had that honor.

Graf was named the ECAC Hockey Player of the Year for his performance though and was once again in the Hobey Baker conversation despite not making it to the final three. Graf made his NHL debut on Saturday, April 6, in a game full of storylines. Although he didn’t register a point, he was making an impact and not only got top-six ice time right out of the gate but a chance on the second power-play unit as well.

Sharks Hope to Add More Boston Ties

With Graf joining the ranks, it’s clear how deeply tied to the Boston area that the Sharks have become. Grier and Quinn are undoubtedly to add one of their own this summer though. Top draft prospect Macklin Celebrini would not only tie into their comfort zone as a member of the Boston University Terriers, but he also has very deep ties to the Bay Area as well. His father works for the Golden State Warriors and as a result, the younger Celebrini spent time as a member of the Jr. Sharks before moving on to Shattuck St. Mary’s for the 2020-21 season.

It’s clear that on a yearly basis, the Sharks are getting more and more tied to the Boston area. It’s yet to be seen if that strategy will pay off or not, as Grier and Quinn are only in the second year of a major rebuilding project that will take quite a while to turn around. One thing is certain though, their ability to convince a player like Graf to join the ranks will undoubtedly help the rebuild in the long run.