Maple Leafs Keeping Marner May Mean Slighting Tavares

Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner is approaching the final year of his six-year contract, valued at an average annual value (AAV) of $10.9 million. As he eyes unrestricted free agency next summer, it’s likely he wants to stay with the Maple Leafs, but there are questions about whether he’ll explore the market and if the team can afford him.

Marner will aim for a substantial raise, especially after linemates Auston Matthews and William Nylander secured lucrative extensions. It’s only fair and since the salary cap is expected to increase, the team might need to make an important sacrifice to make everything work.

Is Marner’s Next Deal Inevitably Tied to Tavares’?

Dan Rosen of NHL.com advocates for the Leafs to prioritize Marner’s re-signing, emphasizing his versatility and elite production levels. Arguing he’s irreplaceable, Rosen writes that Marner “is the Maple Leafs’ do-everything forward.” He adds:

“He plays big minutes, handles tough matchups, plays on the power play AND the penalty kill, and he does it all well. He’s a Selke Trophy-type of player. …You don’t trade players like that unless you’re getting back equal value.”

With the salary cap projected to exceed $90 million when Marner’s new contract takes effect, Rosen argues the Leafs can accommodate his expected hefty raise, somewhere in the neighborhood of around $13 million per season. He also points out that the timing is ideal, especially with John Tavares’ $11 million AAV contract expiring.

Tavares Talks Will Be Important to Giving Marner What He Wants

Suggesting the Leafs don’t get rid of Tavares completely, Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic advocates for extending Tavares’ contract at a reduced rate and hints that it might be critical to getting the Marner deal (among other things) done.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He explains:

The less Tavares takes, the more flexibility the Leafs will have to add the necessary missing pieces, assuming this is not their year. And if it is their year, presumably they’ll want to do it all over again. .. You’d have to think Tavares has played long enough to know how the sober business side of the NHL operates. I don’t see him creating a problem going forward. source – ‘Maple Leafs’ offseason gameplan for John Tavares: Duhatschek notebook’- Eric Duhatschek – The Athletic – 04/05/2024

Tavares’ willingness to accept a lower salary could provide the Leafs with the flexibility needed to address holes on their roster and get a Marner extension done at a number that won’t frustrate either forward. So too, it’s not just about Marner’s extension, it’s about getting his extension done and addressing defensive issues. Both players want the Leafs to be a better all-around team. Ultimately, the sacrifice won’t be made by Marner. It will rest on Tavares’ willingness to prioritize team success and accept a reduced contract offer from the Maple Leafs.

Will the Leafs Low Ball Tavares?

At 33, Tavares remains a star in the NHL, but he’s not on the same level of stardom as many others in the league. Frankly, his performance doesn’t match his hefty $11 million per season contract. With lower point production compared to peers, he has to know that unless he’s willing to take a team-friendly deal that many players who love being a Maple Leaf have taken before him, his future in Toronto isn’t guaranteed.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Marner & Bunting

Duhatschek adds that Toronto can try to trade him, let him walk, or re-sign him. Seeing the first option as unlikely because Tavares will never waive his no-trade clause to be moved, letting him walk is possible, but only if Tavares sticks to his guns on money. The scribe isn’t sure that will happen. He notes, “Extend him on the cheap… Tavares joined the Leafs originally because he wanted to play for his hometown team and help his hometown team win the Stanley Cup.”

Duhatschek suggests Tavares could follow the footsteps of veterans like Jason Spezza, Joe Thornton, and Mark Giordano, accepting a lower salary to bolster the team’s roster. If Tavares’ mentality is the same as those players before him, expect him to take the hit so Marner can get his money and the Leafs can build a more solid roster.