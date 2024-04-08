Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Canucks – 4/8/24

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Tomas Hertl — Chandler Stephenson — Michael Amadio

Pavel Dorofeyev — William Karlsson — Anthony Mantha

Paul Cotter — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Nicolas Hague

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Alec Martinez — Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Brendan Brisson, Jiri Patera

Injured: Alex Pietrangelo (illness), William Carrier (undisclosed), Mark Stone (lacerated spleen), Nicolas Roy (undisclosed)

Status report

Hertl will make his Vegas debut after being acquired March 8 in a trade with the San Jose Sharks. It will be his first game since playing for San Jose on Jan. 27 and having surgery Feb. 12 to clean out loose cartilage in his left knee.

Thompson will start despite leaving practice early Sunday.

Hill, who has missed six games because of an undisclosed injury, was the other goalie at the morning skate. Coach Bruce Cassidy said he wasn’t sure if Hill was healthy enough to back up, meaning Patera could be the backup goalie.

Pietrangelo, a defenseman, is not with Vegas on its two-game road trip, which includes a game at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

Canucks projected lineup

Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua — J.T. Miller — Conor Garland

Ilya Mikheyev — Teddy Blueger — Vasily Podkolzin

Pius Suter — Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers

Ian Cole — Nikita Zadorov

Noah Juulsen

Arturs Silovs

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Phillip Di Giuseppe, Nils Aman

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Elias Lindholm (upper body)

Status report

The Canucks are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with Juulsen back in after missing three games.

Lindholm, who has missed six games, took part in the morning skate, but the forward remains day to day.

