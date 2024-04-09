Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Devils – 4/9/24

The New Jersey Devils host the Toronto Maple Leafs as the Devils look to keep their playoff hopes alive. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (45-23-9) at DEVILS (37-36-5)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, TSN4
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Auston Matthews — Max Domi
Bobby McMann — John Tavares — Mitch Marner
Matthew Knies — Pontus Holmberg — William Nylander
Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin
Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe
Mark Giordano — TJ Brodie
Joseph Woll
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor, Conor Timmins, Nicholas Robertson
Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Joel Edmundson (undisclosed), Matt Murray (hip), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)
Devils projected lineup
Shane Bowers — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Erik Haula — Alexander Holtz
Ondrej Palat — Tomas Nosek — Dawson Mercer
Kurtis MacDermid — Chris Tierney — Nolan Foote
Luke Hughes — John Marino
Kevin Bahl — Brendan Smith
Jonas Siegenthaler — Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Brian Halonen, Nick DeSimone
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Nathan Bastian (lower body), Curtis Lazar (upper body), Kaapo Kahkonen (lower body); Jack Hughes (upper body)
Status report
The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 3-2 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. … Woll is expected to start after Samsonov made 31 against Pittsburgh. … Jack Hughes did not participate in the Devils morning skate Tuesday and there is no timetable for the center’s return. … Foote will make his season debut. … Marino will return after missing two games with an upper-body injury. … Kahkonen, a goalie, left at 8:39 of the first period of a 3-2 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators on Sunday. … Schmid was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will dress as Allen’s backup.
