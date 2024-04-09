Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Devils – 4/9/24

The New Jersey Devils host the Toronto Maple Leafs as the Devils look to keep their playoff hopes alive. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, TSN4

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Auston Matthews — Max Domi

Bobby McMann — John Tavares — Mitch Marner

Matthew Knies — Pontus Holmberg — William Nylander

Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin

Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe

Mark Giordano — TJ Brodie

Joseph Woll

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor, Conor Timmins, Nicholas Robertson

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Joel Edmundson (undisclosed), Matt Murray (hip), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Shane Bowers — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Erik Haula — Alexander Holtz

Ondrej Palat — Tomas Nosek — Dawson Mercer

Kurtis MacDermid — Chris Tierney — Nolan Foote

Luke Hughes — John Marino

Kevin Bahl — Brendan Smith

Jonas Siegenthaler — Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Brian Halonen, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Nathan Bastian (lower body), Curtis Lazar (upper body), Kaapo Kahkonen (lower body); Jack Hughes (upper body)

Status report

The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 3-2 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. … Woll is expected to start after Samsonov made 31 against Pittsburgh. … Jack Hughes did not participate in the Devils morning skate Tuesday and there is no timetable for the center’s return. … Foote will make his season debut. … Marino will return after missing two games with an upper-body injury. … Kahkonen, a goalie, left at 8:39 of the first period of a 3-2 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators on Sunday. … Schmid was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will dress as Allen’s backup.

