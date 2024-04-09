Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs. Lightning – 04/09/24

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
BLUE JACKETS (26-40-12) at LIGHTNING (43-27-7)
7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
- Johnny Gaudreau — Dmitri Voronkov — Alex Nylander
- Alexandre Texier — Cole Sillinger — Kirill Marchenko
- Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly — Justin Danforth
- James Malatesta — Brendan Gaunce — Mathieu Olivier
- Zach Werenski — Damon Severson
- Ivan Provorov — Erik Gudbranson
- Nick Blankenburg — David Jiricek
- Jet Greaves
- Malcolm Subban
Scratched: Carson Meyer
Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf laceration), (lower body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Adam Boqvist (upper body), Elvis Merzlikins (lower body), Jake Bean (broken hand), Daniil Tarasov (upper body), Boone Jenner (personal)
Status report
- The Blue Jackets are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-0 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.
- Greaves will make his second start in three games.
Lightning projected lineup
- Anthony Duclair — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
- Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Steven Stamkos
- Michael Eyssimont — Nicholas Paul — Mitchell Chaffee
- Tanner Jeannot — Luke Glendening — Tyler Motte
- Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
- Matt Dumba — Erik Cernak
- Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
- Andrei Vasilevskiy
- Matt Tomkins
Scratched: Conor Sheary
Injured: Haydn Fleury (upper body), Jonas Johansson (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev (leg surgery)
Status report
- Cirelli will return after missing one game with an undisclosed injury.
- Fleury, a defenseman, is day-to-day after colliding with referee Steve Kozari during a 5-4 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.
- Vasilevskiy will start for the 16th time in 18 games.
- Sergachev, a defenseman, skated Tuesday but is not yet cleared for contact.
