Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Stars – 4/9/24

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

SABRES (37-36-5) at STARS (49-20-9)

8 p.m. ET; BSSWX, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn

Jeff Skinner — Peyton Krebs — Jordan Greenway

Eric Robinson — Zemgus Girgensons — Lukas Rousek

Owen Power — Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram — Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Eric Robinson, Victor Olofsson, Kale Clague

Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)

Status report

Power wore a half-mask to protect his jaw during the Sabres morning skate Tuesday and is expected to play after taking a puck to the mouth in a 3-1 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday

Luukkonen is expected to make his fifth straight start.

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven

Craig Smith — Radek Faksa — Sam Steel

Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea

Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Status report

The Stars will dress the same lineup they used in a 7-4 win at the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.

Oettinger will start for the seventh time in nine games.

