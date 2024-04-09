Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Stars – 4/9/24

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
SABRES (37-36-5) at STARS (49-20-9)
8 p.m. ET; BSSWX, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn
Jeff Skinner — Peyton Krebs — Jordan Greenway
Eric Robinson — Zemgus Girgensons — Lukas Rousek
Owen Power — Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram — Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Eric Robinson, Victor Olofsson, Kale Clague
Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)
Status report
- Power wore a half-mask to protect his jaw during the Sabres morning skate Tuesday and is expected to play after taking a puck to the mouth in a 3-1 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday
- Luukkonen is expected to make his fifth straight start.
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven
Craig Smith — Radek Faksa — Sam Steel
Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea
Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)
Status report
- The Stars will dress the same lineup they used in a 7-4 win at the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.
- Oettinger will start for the seventh time in nine games.
