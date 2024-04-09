Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Canadiens – 4/9/24

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (36-31-11) at CANADIENS (29-36-12)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NBCSP+
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster — Morgan Frost — Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett — Scott Laughton — Bobby Brink
Olle Lycksell — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway
Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Noah Cates
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Marc Staal — Erik Johnson
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Nicolas Deslauriers, Denis Gurianov, Ronnie Attard, Adam Ginning, Ryan Johansen, Egor Zamula
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
More from THW:
- Islanders’ MacLean & Rangers’ Rempe: Embracing 4th-Line Roles
- Current New York Rangers on Pace to Become Franchise Legends
- Lightning’s Potential First-Round Matchups in the 2024 Playoffs
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Brendan Gallagher — Alex Newhook — Joel Armia
Tanner Pearson — Jake Evans — Josh Anderson
Michael Pezzetta — Christian Dvorak — Rafael Harvey-Pinard
Mike Matheson — David Savard
Jordan Harris — Jonathan Kovacevic
Jayden Struble — Justin Barron
Samuel Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Jesse Ylonen, Colin White
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Arber Xhekaj (upper body), Joshua Roy (upper body)
Status report
Couturier could return after missing two games with an upper-body injury. … Ersson will start for the ninth time in 11 games. … Dvorak will play for the first time since Dec. 30 after missing 42 games because of a torn pectoral muscle. … Xhekaj, a defenseman, will have season-ending surgery on his left shoulder in Vail, Colorado, on Wednesday after missing two games. … Guhle, a defenseman, will miss his third straight game. … Montembeault will alternate starts with Primeau for a fifth consecutive game.
More from THW:
- Islanders’ MacLean & Rangers’ Rempe: Embracing 4th-Line Roles
- Islanders’ Best Matchups in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
- Mat Barzal Is Having a Career Season: What’s Causing It?