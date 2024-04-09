Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Canadiens – 4/9/24

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (36-31-11) at CANADIENS (29-36-12)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NBCSP+

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster — Morgan Frost — Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett — Scott Laughton — Bobby Brink

Olle Lycksell — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Noah Cates

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Marc Staal — Erik Johnson

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Nicolas Deslauriers, Denis Gurianov, Ronnie Attard, Adam Ginning, Ryan Johansen, Egor Zamula

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Brendan Gallagher — Alex Newhook — Joel Armia

Tanner Pearson — Jake Evans — Josh Anderson

Michael Pezzetta — Christian Dvorak — Rafael Harvey-Pinard

Mike Matheson — David Savard

Jordan Harris — Jonathan Kovacevic

Jayden Struble — Justin Barron

Samuel Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Jesse Ylonen, Colin White

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Arber Xhekaj (upper body), Joshua Roy (upper body)

Status report

Couturier could return after missing two games with an upper-body injury. … Ersson will start for the ninth time in 11 games. … Dvorak will play for the first time since Dec. 30 after missing 42 games because of a torn pectoral muscle. … Xhekaj, a defenseman, will have season-ending surgery on his left shoulder in Vail, Colorado, on Wednesday after missing two games. … Guhle, a defenseman, will miss his third straight game. … Montembeault will alternate starts with Primeau for a fifth consecutive game.

