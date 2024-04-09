Projected Lineups for the Jets vs. Predators – 04/09/24

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
JETS (47-24-6) at PREDATORS (45-29-4)
8 p.m. ET; BSSO, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Kyle Connor — Sean Monahan — Cole Perfetti
Tyler Toffoli — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Vladislav Namestnikov — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon — Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg — Logan Stanley
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, David Gustafsson, Nate Schmidt, Colin Miller
Injured: Nino Niederreiter (leg laceration)
Status report
- The Jets conducted an optional morning skate Tuesday.
- Niederreiter made the trip and participated in the skate but the forward will miss his third straight game.
- Hellebuyck will start for the eighth time in nine games.
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Mark Jankowski — Colton Sissons — Jason Zucker
Anthony Beauvillier — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Kiefer Sherwood
Ryan McDonagh — Roman Josi
Spencer Stastney — Luke Schenn
Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass, Tyson Barrie, Dante Fabbro
Injured: None
Status report
- Jankowski and Beauvillier switched lines in the third period of a 3-2 shootout win at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday, and they remained on those lines at the Predators morning skate Tuesday.
- Saros will make his 11th start in 14 games.
