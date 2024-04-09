Projected Lineups for the Jets vs. Predators – 04/09/24

by

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

JETS (47-24-6) at PREDATORS (45-29-4)

8 p.m. ET; BSSO, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Kyle Connor — Sean Monahan — Cole Perfetti

Tyler Toffoli — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron — Vladislav Namestnikov — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon — Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg — Logan Stanley

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, David Gustafsson, Nate Schmidt, Colin Miller

Injured: Nino Niederreiter (leg laceration)

Status report

  • The Jets conducted an optional morning skate Tuesday.
  • Niederreiter made the trip and participated in the skate but the forward will miss his third straight game.
  • Hellebuyck will start for the eighth time in nine games.

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Mark Jankowski — Colton Sissons — Jason Zucker

Anthony Beauvillier — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Kiefer Sherwood

Ryan McDonagh — Roman Josi

Spencer Stastney — Luke Schenn

Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass, Tyson Barrie, Dante Fabbro

Injured: None

Status report

  • Jankowski and Beauvillier switched lines in the third period of a 3-2 shootout win at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday, and they remained on those lines at the Predators morning skate Tuesday.
  • Saros will make his 11th start in 14 games.

